Four runs equaled the fourth win of the season for the Pacific baseball Indians.
Pacific (4-0) won at home Monday against Orchard Farm (1-4), 4-1.
Wesley Branson fired five shutout innings to record the win on the mound. He allowed just three hits and struck out three.
“(I) thought Wesley did a fine job today,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “(He) needs to work on getting his secondary stuff over for strikes, but did a good job of giving our defense a chance to play.”
Pacific staked Branson to an early 1-0 lead with one run in the bottom of the first.
The score stood at 1-0 until a three-run outburst in the fifth inning extended the Pacific lead.
Orchard Farm scratched out its only run in the top of the sixth.
Xavian Cox pitched one inning of relief, allowing one run on three hits.
Jack Meyer earned the save by sitting down the Eagles in order in the seventh inning, striking out one.
Ethan Simpson and Ethan Broser each collected two hits for Pacific.
Simpson doubled, singled and scored twice.
Broser singled twice, walked, stole a base and drove in a run.
Trevor Klund singled, walked and scored.
Carter Myers singled.
Meyer walked twice, was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Weston Kulick and Andrew Payne each drew a walk.
“(I) thought our pitching and defense did really well, and (we) had some hard hit balls on offense just right at some guys,” Reed said. “Overall, (I’m) happy with our performance. There’s always something we can get better at.”
Bryce Westerfeld powered the visiting Eagles with two doubles, a single and a run scored.
Tyler Spaeth, Conner Davenport and Collin Simmons all singled. Spaeth was credited with an RBI.
Myers, Pacific’s catcher, threw out Orchard Farm’s only runner attempting to steal.
Westerfeld pitched four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Andrew Trupiano tossed two innings, allowing one run on three walks.
Pacific next plays Wednesday at St. Francis Borgia Regional, starting at 4:30 p.m.