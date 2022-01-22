The Pacific basketball Lady Indians posted their biggest margin of victory of the season Thursday.
Pacific (3-9) ran away with the game late, outscoring Wentzville Liberty (2-12), 13-2 in the fourth quarter for a 38-20 road win.
The host Lady Eagles held a slim 9-8 lead after one quarter, but Pacific ended the half with a 19-16 advantage.
Pacific slightly extended the lead in the third quarter, taking a 25-18 edge into the final period.
“After losing a tough game on Wednesday and losing one of our starting post (players) due to an elbow injury, the girls stepped up this game and got after it from the start,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “(We) put on the pressure in our press, forced turnovers, and scored on our end.”
Abbey Hall posted 17 points for the Lady Indians.
Abigail Lilley added another eight points.
Pacific’s full statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
“Free throws played a huge role at the end,” Missey said. “Liberty started to foul us (and) we extended our lead.”
Blair Wise posted 11 points to lead Liberty’s efforts.
Other scorers included Emily Northcutt (five points), Kennedi Brower (two) and Tess Roberts (two).
Pacific plays Friday at home against Crystal City. It’s a varsity-only contest starting at 5 p.m.