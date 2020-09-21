Pacific volleyball gained its first win of the season Tuesday on senior night.
The Lady Indians (1-5) defeated visiting Cuba (1-5) in three straight sets, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14.
Pacific ended the week with a three-set loss in a best-of-three at Fox (2-3) Thursday. The full score of that game was not available at print deadline.
Cuba
Pacific honored five seniors before Tuesday’s contest.
“We were able to sweep the night with wins from JV and varsity,” Pacific Head Coach Kersten Fricke said.
Annie Tomlinson posted a team-leading 10 kills.
Erin Brooks had six kills, followed by Julia Thomas (four), Hannah Bruna (two), Brenna Moore (two), Emma Parry (two) and Lauren Langenbacher (one).
Alexis Haley passed out 18 assists.
Langenbacher made six assists and Thomas made two.
Sophie Deusinger was a force at the serving line with six aces. Alexis Haley had four aces, Thomas two and Haley Greer one.
Dig totals were as follows: Greer (10), Deusinger (eight), Alexis Haley (six), Kamryn Bukowsky (six), Tomlinson (two), Thomas (one), Hannah Bruns (one), Parry (one), Kaitlyn Hanna (one) and Katherine Link (one).
Facing Fox Thursday, Pacific won the first set, 25-22, but Fox rebounded to take the next two sets and the match.
“It was a close match, and I thought we played very well,” Fricke said. “We were plagued by a few missed calls and a few communication errors on our side.”
Statistics from the match were not available at print deadline.
“One standout last night was Brenna Moore,” Fricke said. “She put up a big block on the right side and was very consistent on serve receive. I also thought that our setter, Alexis Haley had a good night. She put up a lot of great sets and was able to keep us in the game.”
Pacific hosts New Haven Tuesday in the start of Four Rivers Conference play at 6:15 p.m.