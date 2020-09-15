Lady Indians volleyball continues to seek its first win.
Pacific (0-4) ended the week on two road losses at Northwest (5-1), 25-10, 25-11, Wednesday and at Farmington (2-1), 25-21, 25-21, 25-18, Thursday.
Northwest
Erin Brooks and Annie Tomlinson made two kills apiece.
Brenna Moore, Emma Parry and Julia Thomas each put down one kill.
Tomlinson, Parry and Thomas each made a block.
Haley Greer turned in four digs and two assists.
Alexis Haley had four assists and three digs.
Kamryn Bukowsky recorded two digs. Sophie Deusinger, Tomlinson and Moore each made one dig.
Farmington
Tomlinson recorded six kills, three blocks and nine digs.
Moore and Thomas each notched four kills. Thomas made six blocks and Moore blocked three. Thomas also served an ace and came up with three digs.
Brooks made three kills and one block.
Parry scored six blocks and two kills.
Alexis Haley made 11 assists and served an ace.
Lauren Langenbacher turned in four assists.
Greer came away with two aces and 12 digs.
Deusinger recorded 13 digs. Bukowsky made seven digs and Hannah Bruns one.
The Lady Indians are scheduled to host Cuba Tuesday, starting at 6:15 p.m.