Between Saturday and Monday, the volleyball Lady Indians qualified for the semifinals in two separate tournaments.
Monday, the Lady Indians (9-8-1) defeated both Owensville (5-8), 25-18, 25-11, and the Hermann JV, 25-16, 25-17, in straight sets before falling to St. Francis Borgia Regional (18-2), 25-15, 25-11.
Both Borgia and Pacific advanced to Thursday’s semifinal round along with the top two teams from Tuesday’s pool.
Pacific also made it as far as the semifinals Saturday at the St. Charles Volleyball Invitational.
The Lady Indians scored pool play victories against St. Charles (9-4), 25-19, 25-23, and North Point (4-10-2), 25-16, 25-13, but lost to Ft. Zumwalt South (10-3), 25-20, 20-25, 15-10.
By finishing second in the pool, Pacific advanced to the semifinals where the Lady Indians were eliminated by Northwest (13-2-2), 25-15, 25-23.
Statistics from both tournaments were not available at print deadline.