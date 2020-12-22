Opening with a 20-5 first quarter, the Pacific Indians claimed a Four Rivers Conference boys basketball victory Tuesday at Union, 48-37.
“It was a good win,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “Those guys are a really good team. They beat us by four at Borgia and they’ve got a lot of good players. I thought we were more focused on the defensive end guarding them. I thought we did a pretty good job.”
Union Head Coach Chris Simmons feels his team needs to make a change.
“We can’t keep putting ourselves into holes,” he said. “In three of our four losses, we’ve just come out and laid an egg in the first quarter. We’ve got to get better off the bat. We’ve got to come out and make things tougher defensively. We can’t give up 20 points in the first quarter.”
It was the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Union won the consolation game at the 68th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament, 54-50.
Bradfisch indicated his team recalled that game and was eager to win the Four Rivers Conference game.
“I thought we took care of the basketball a little bit better,” Bradfisch said. “Our offense was a little cleaner. We were getting some shots inside we didn’t get the first time. Also, we were missing our entire coaching staff, except for myself. All of our guys are on quarantine. It was good for our guys to stick together and handle that adversity and continue to battle.”
Simmons felt Pacific played a solid game.
“I thought Pacific did a really good job,” Simmons said. “They played physical. They played strong with the ball, kind of opposite of everything we did. We were losing the ball out of bounds and fumbling it in the lane. They were able to get into the paint and be strong with it and be fouled to go to the line. They made their layups. That was the difference in the first half in my opinion.”
Pacific featured balanced scoring during that 20-point first quarter. Six different players scored in the quarter with Gavin Racer leading the way with five points.
“We got off to a good start,” Bradfisch said. “We kept saying that Union was going to make a run because they’re a really good team and they’ve got some really good players who can shoot it.”
Things bogged down in the second quarter and Pacific led, 25-14, at the intermission.
After three quarters, the Indians were ahead, 38-23.
Union trimmed the gap to single digits, 46-37, late in the game.
However, Pacific halted the comeback there. Quin Blackburn put the exclamation point on the game with a two-handed dunk and Pacific won, 48-37.
“I thought we got down 12-15 points in the first quarter and then played a 10-point game the rest of the way,” said Simmons.
Don’TA Harris led Pacific in scoring with 15 points. He netted eight of those in the third quarter.
Racer closed with 11 points.
Blackburn and Gavin Bukowsky both scored seven points. Devin Casey closed with six points. Jack Meyer added two points.
Pacific hit four three-point baskets. Bukowsky and Casey each had two. The Indians went 4-8 from the free-throw line.
“That’s the beautiful thing about basketball, the ups and downs,” Bradfisch said. “It’s a lot like life. I really thought our guys handled that. They didn’t get caught up in the scoreboard, the crowd or the refs. They just kept playing for each other and that was big.”
Kaden Motley was the Union scoring leader with 15 points. He hit one of Union’s three three-point baskets. Motley also went 4-6 from the free-throw line. Union was 10-14 from the stripe in the game.
Motley also had three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
“Motley, in particular, is probably one of the best players in the conference,” Bradfisch said.
Nkosi Hanley netted five points with five rebounds, three blocked shots, two steals and an assist.
Matthew Seely scored five points before fouling out. He added six rebounds and a steal.
Mason Bailey scored four points with two assists, a rebound and a steal.
Collin Gerdel netted four points, all free throws, to go with his team-leading 12 rebounds. Gerdel also had one assist.
Tanner Hall scored three points with three rebounds and an assist.
Liam Hughes added a point, two rebounds and a blocked shot.
Lance Corum posted a blocked shot and a rebound. Ryan Rapert had one assist.
“Rebounding, we weren’t bad, but defensively, we were bad, “ Simmons said. “They shot layups and free throws. That’s a recipe for disaster when you’re playing defense. Offensively, that’s what we want to do. When your opponents do that to you, it’s not a good sign.”
Union’s Friday night game at St. James had to be rescheduled because of quarantines at the Phelps County school.
Pacific hosts New Haven Friday night.