There was something for everybody Tuesday in Pacific.
Both Pacific and Union picked up dual meet wrestling victories.
Pacific won the boys meet, 40-34, while Union prevailed in the girls meet, 36-6.
“I was glad we were able to walk out of there with the win,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said about the boys meet. “Our younger guys really stepped up and got us the key victories that we needed to secure the team win.”
Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said his team didn’t get the breaks it needed in the boys meet.
“It was another tough dual against Pacific,” Cranmer said. “It seems like every year our dual is close and comes down to one match and this year was no different. I thought that there would be three matches that could go either way and they won all three of them to win the dual. Matches at 132, 138 and 195 I felt like could have gone either way but they wrestled better and were able to get the wins.”
Boys
Pacific broke a tie by claiming a forfeit to win at 285 pounds. Luke Gerling was unopposed, giving the Indians a 40-34 dual meet win.
There were six contested matches during the meet:
• 132 — Pacific’s Warren Fiedler pinned Union’s Hunter Garrett in 3:04;
• 138 — Pacific’s Mason Lucas won a 12-2 major decision over Union’s Elias Neely;
• 170 — Union’s Bowen Ward claimed a 17-5 major decision over Pacific’s Nick Sater;
• 182 — Union’s Connor Johnson pinned Pacific’s Nick Wedemeier in 0:48;
• 195 — Pacific’s Blake McKay pinned Union’s Bradley Scott in 2:59; and
• 220 — Union’s Chris McQueen pinned Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff in 2:57.
“Blake McKay and Mason Lucas got the key wins,” Knott said. “Nick Sater did an excellent job of keeping his match to just a major decision. Union was pretty confident that Ward was going to get the fall in that one. Sater wrestles live every day with Sitek, Thompson and the coaching staff. He isn’t going to just give in like that.”
Pacific had four forfeit winners with Ethan Flaherty (126), Callum Sitek (145), Colton Thompson (160) and Gerling being unopposed.
Union had three wrestlers win by forfeit. Braden Pracht (113), Dominick Beine (120) and Gabriel Hoekel (145) were unopposed.
“It was a shame our three top guys weren’t able to get matches,” Knott said. “I really was looking forward to the 145 matchup. Hoekel got a good win last week at conference against Simcox of St. Clair. I figured they would have wanted to see how he would do against Callum.”
Girls
The girls meet went quickly with none of the four contested matches making it past the minute mark.
In contested matches:
• 132 — Union’s Gracie Straatmann pinned Pacific’s Caylin McDonald in 0:46;
• 137 — Pacific’s Emmaline Steel pinned Union’s Alexis Lopez in 0:45;
• 159 — Union’s Gianna Schreck pinned Pacific’s Scarlett Boyer in 0:58; and
• 195 — Union’s Jaiden Powell pinned Pacific’s Alyssa Sigler in 0:45.
Union won three other matches by forfeits. Briana Keiser (112), Lillie Zimmermann (117) and Kylee Mobley (122) were unopposed.
JV Boys
There were two extra matches. Union’s Joey Marcink (138) won a 10-5 decision over Pacific’s Chase Fievet. Pacific’s Izach Reeder (152) pinned Union’s Aiden Cowsert in 0:39.