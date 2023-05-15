The Lady Indians found a way to win Wednesday.
Pacific (13-5-1) tallied twice in the second half to end the regular season with a 2-1 win at Northwest (9-10-2).
Updated: May 15, 2023 @ 1:30 pm
Brooke Bearden netted the equalizer in the second half off a 40-yard free kick.
Shelby Kelemen notched the winner on another free kick.
“(We) pulled off another great comeback win against Northwest on their senior night,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “Northwest came out flying and scored early. It was not our best half, but the girls kept their composure, dug down deep and found a way to come back in the second half.”
“Definitely a win where the girls pulled through in the face of adversity,” Smith said.
Pacific rolls into the Class 3 District 2 Tournament Monday on a four-game winning streak.
The Lady Indians are seeded seventh in the district and will play No. 2 Ursuline Academy at 5 p.m. in a game hosted by Rockwood Summit.
