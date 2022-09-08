The roll continues for the Pacific softball Lady Indians.
For the fifth game in a row, Pacific (5-3) came out the winner Thursday, topping Northwest (4-4) at home, 7-4.
The win marks Pacific’s first defeat of the Lady Lions since 2018 after five consecutive losses from 2019-21.
Jaylynn Miller was the winner in the circle, tossing all seven innings for the Lady Indians.
Miller struck out two batters and allowed just one earned run on eight hits and two walks.
“Jaylynn Miller pitched a great game,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “They scored four runs, but only one of those was earned. Jaylynn did everything she needed to for us to win that game.”
Pacific tallied six hits, none bigger than Ellie Groom’s solo home run to put Pacific on the board in the first inning. She also walked once and stole a base.
After the two teams each notched a run in the first, Pacific rallied for five in the second.
Northwest got three runs across in the top of the fourth and Pacific got one of those back in the home half.
Bri Swinford doubled twice for Pacific and drove in two runs.
“She has been on fire since we moved her up to the top of the batting order,” Lewis said.
Molly Prichard doubled.
Trinity Brandhorst and Miller each singled.
Brandhorst drove in two runs.
Brooke Bearden and Mardi Fievet both scored and drove in a run.
Hannah Duggan walked and scored.
McKenna Lay stole a base.
Shea Comia homered for the Lady Lions.
Ella Stichling tripled and ripped two singles.
Skye Comia, Kaylee Eddings, Rose Consolino and Raegan Shelton all singled.
Jordan Ragan pitched 1.2 innings with six runs allowed (four earned) before giving way to Eddings.
Eddings went the rest of the way in the circle, surrendering just one run in 4.1 innings and striking out four.
“We have definitely built up some momentum,” Lewis said. “Our true test will be on Tuesday when we host Sullivan.”
Pacific remains home Tuesday to open Four Rivers Conference play against the Lady Eagles at 4:30 p.m. Sullivan was the third-place finisher in Class 3 in 2021 and won the state title in 2020.
