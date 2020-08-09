Practices for six fall sports teams will start Monday at Pacific High School.
Pacific will field varsity football, boys soccer, softball, volleyball, cross country and girls golf teams this fall.
Pacific’s new athletic director is Blair Thompson and he reminds prospective athletes that there are guidelines prior to coming to try out for any of the teams.
Athletes must have a completed physical form on file before they will be allowed to practice. Physicals now are valid for two years.
Also, prospective athletes must have registered through the athletic team registration on the Meramec Valley R-III website http://www.mvr3.k12.mo.us/ or directly at https://pacifichs-ar.rschooltoday.com/.
There may be additional COVID-19 or sport-specific guidelines.
Five of the six teams have the same head coaches as last season.
The one new head coach is Paul Day, who takes over the football team from Clint Anderson.
Day’s football Indians will practice during the first two weeks from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Pacific Stadium.
Jesse Knott returns as the boys soccer head coach and his program will practice Aug. 10-14 from 7-9 a.m. The soccer Indians will shift to 4-5:30 p.m. Aug. 17-21.
Tonya Lewis’ softball team will practice from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 10-14 and from 3-5:30 p.m. Aug. 17-21. Practices will be at the Pacific Softball Field.
The cross country team is led by Justin Perriguey and he will run practice at the Pacific High School Practice Field from 7-8:30 a.m. Aug. 10-14. Practice times and the location could be changed after that.
Rob Schimsa’s girls golf team enters its second season. The team will practice Aug. 10-13 at Birch Creek Golf Club from 2-5 p.m. During the week of Aug. 17-21, times change to 3-5:30 p.m.
Kersten McDonough returns as the volleyball head coach. The volleyball program will practice in the Pacific High School gyms. All will tryout Aug. 10-11 from 3:30-6 p.m.
From Aug. 12-14, the JV team will practice from 9-11 a.m. The varsity and freshman teams will practice from 3:30-6 p.m.
From Aug. 17-21, the varsity and freshman teams will practice from 4-6 p.m. and the JV team will run from 6-8 p.m.
Riverbend Middle School will start practices for middle school athletics between Aug. 17 and 25. Middle school sports being offered are cross country, football and girls basketball.
For updates, please see the Meramec Valley R-III website, or call 636-271-1411.