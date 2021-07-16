Pacific Community Park will be a hub of activity Saturday as the Pacific Swim Team Pirates are set to host the Gateway Swimming and Diving League Spitz Division championship meet.
Joining the host Pirates will be the Washington Stingrays, Union Squids, Oaks Landing and Lake of the Woods.
The championship meet is expected to start at 8 a.m. and will run as a normal meet, starting with Event 1 and running through Event 78.
There are no age-group splits.
There will be no special parking arrangements. Parking will not be allowed in grass areas or at the entry area for the park.
Pacific’s dive team will go to Cool Dell Sunday for the league’s championship dive meet.