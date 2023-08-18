Six teams, two fields and three rounds.
That’s the set up for the Affton football jamboree Friday, which will feature visiting teams from Pacific, Francis Howell North, Parkway South, Mehlville and Riverview Gardens.
The event kicks off at 7 p.m. with a different format than most preseason football aficionados will be used to.
In the first round, from approximately 7-7-30 p.m., three teams will be assigned to one field and the other three teams to the other.
On each field in each round, three teams will rotate between 12 snaps of offense, 12 of snaps of defense and sitting out for 12 snaps while the other two teams play.
In the first round, Pacific is on Field 1 with Parkway South and Affton. The Indians sit out the first cycle while Parkway South plays offense against Affton. Pacific then plays offense against Parkway South and finishes with defense against Affton.
Field 2 in the first round has Howell North, Riverview and Mehlville.
In the second round, from 7:40-8:10 p.m., Pacific is on Field 2 and is up first on offense against the Riverview defense. The Indians then move to defense against Parkway South for the second set of 12 plays and then sit out the third set as Riverview plays offense against Parkway South.
Affton, Francis Howell and Mehlville are on Field 1 for the second round.
Pacific stays on Field 2 for the third and final round of the night, from 8:20-8:50 p.m.
Pacific starts on defense against Riverview to begin the last round, then moves to offense against Mehlville in the second cycle. The round concludes with Mehlville playing offense and Riverview defense.
Affton, Howell North and Parkway South play the third round on Field 1.
Once the preseason wraps up, Pacific will open regular season play at St. Francis Borgia in Week 1, kicking off Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
