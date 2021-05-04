Tying Ladue Thursday in the Blue Cat Cup Red Pool, 1-1, the Pacific soccer Lady Indians moved to the event’s consolation game.
Shelby Kelemen scored Pacific’s goal in the tie, but Ladue got the higher spot in for Friday’s playoff rounds due to tiebreakers.
“We played pretty well, I thought,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “The second half, we turned it on. These St. Louis schools play a lot rougher than we’re used to. I told them to play as hard as they wanted to in the second half. I’m super proud of them.”
Kelm said goalkeeper Emmaline Steel kept Pacific in the game multiple times.
“Once again, Emmaline Steel proved she is one of the best goalies I’ve seen in my life,” Kelm said. “She had some amazing saves. Adyson Trower blocked a header from a Ladue player off of a corner, and that saved the game for us.”
Pacific moves to play St. Francis Borgia Regional Friday at Union’s Stierberger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
“We have not played Borgia yet this season, which is surprising,” Kelm said. “We’re pretty pumped to play them.”