The Pacific boys wrestling Indians are sending six wrestlers to the state tournament this week.
Pacific scored 119.5 points, tying Washington for third place in the Class 3 District 1 Tournament Friday and Saturday at Farmington.
The Indians placed six wrestlers in the top four of their weight classes in order to make the cut for the state event, held this coming Thursday through Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
“It’s a great accomplishment for our program, especially after we’ve had an up-and-down season,” Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “We’ve only been fully healthy maybe three times.”
Ethan Flaherty (120 pounds) and Nathaniel Knaff (285) each placed second. Timothy Link (106), Warren Fiedler (132) and Dominic Calvin (182) each finished third. Blake McKay (220) advances with a fourth-place finish.
“Fiedler, Knaff and McKay — those guys took fourth in sectionals last year, which was heartbreaking because it would have qualified for state (in any other year),” Knott said. “So, it was great to see them get an official trip to state.”
Hillsboro won the team title in the district with 239.5 points. Farmington finished second with 180, followed by the third-place tie between the two Franklin County teams. Rockwood Summit scored 103 points to round out the top five.
Flaherty started his district run with back-to-back wins over De Soto’s Braxton Drummond (0:52) and Farmington’s Presley Johnson (10-0 major decision).
In the championship match, Hillsboro’s Gavin Alexander won an 11-4 decision against Flaherty.
“(This tournament) was the best I’ve seen him wrestle in his four years,” Knott said. “He stepped out and was a man on a mission.”
Knaff pinned down his first three wins against Cape Girardeau Central’s Jakari Beal (3:25), Hillsboro’s Jordan Jarvis (injury default, 3:35) and De Soto’s Timothy Harmon (2:25).
Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer won the championship match with a pin of Knaff (0:29).
“He wrestled a heck of a tournament,” Knott said. “He had a really tough matchup with a returning state qualifier from Hillsboro. Then, in the semifinals he got a huge win over another state qualifier from De Soto. Holtmeyer is just on a whole other level right now.”
Link won his opening match in a 7-2 decision over Farmington’s Trenton Mattingly. He then lost to Windsor’s Brayden Belding (2:34) and won, pinning Summit’s Ryan Wilkey (2:54).
Link scored another pin in the third-place match, ending the tournament with a win over Washington’s Parker Kelpe (2:27).
Fiedler won four of his five matches, the only loss coming by a 7-2 decision against Farmington’s Blake Cook in the semifinals. Prior to that, Fiedler pinned Vianney’s Reuben Hovey (0:30) and won an 8-2 decision over Windsor’s Joe Hirst.
Fiedler pinned De Soto’s Wyatt Ruengert (1:16) in the consolation semifinals and then ended with a 4-0 decision over Summit’s Devin Shipp for third.
Calvin started with a quarterfinal win against Farmington’s Dayton Huddleston (0:54), but was then pinned by Hillsboro’s Dalton Litzsinger (3:24) in the semifinals.
Calvin won in the blood round by pinning Windsor’s Ahmed Elhawari (1:29). He won again in the third-place match, topping Vianney’s Jack Burke (5:00).
McKay won his first two matches, pinning Sikeston’s Kobe Bryant (3:33) and Vianney’s Hunter Sala (1:08).
In the semifinals, Summit’s Henry Armstrong won an 8-2 decision against McKay.
That sent McKay to the blood round where he pinned Webster Groves’ Patrick Brown (1:29). North County’s Mason Lay topped McKay (4:03) for third place.
Tyler Blake (113) made it to the blood round for Pacific before falling to Windsor’s Luke Patterson (0:59). In prior rounds, he pinned Summit’s Kohen Lamons (4:36), but was pinned by Washington’s Couper Deckard (0:50).
Caden Browning (126) and Fabion Perez (195) each made it to the third consolation round for the Indians.
Browning had wins over Sikeston’s Colin Scott (16-7 major decision ) and Mehlville’s Andrew Kaletka (24-8 technical fall), but lost to Hillsboro’s Jackson Tucker (1:13) and De Soto’s Drake Peeler (1:40).
Perez fell to De Soto’s Asa Foeller (1:11) and Hillsboro’s Aidan Petit (3:26).
Dylan Stout (138), Austin Tennyson (152), Izach Reeder (160) and Cameron Reece (170) each fell out of the running after the second consolation round.
Stout fell to Farmington’s Nate Schnur (2:27) and Festus’ Blake Sexton (17-6 major decision).
Tennyson won in the first round, pinning Cape Girardeau Central’s Bryce Webb (3:48), but then suffered losses to Hillsboro’s Evan Morris (0:39) and Festus’ Lucas Mercurio (2:51).
Reeder lost to Hillboro’s Eddie Hines (0:24) and Summit’s Jake Palumbo (1:17).
Reece fell to Windsor’s Cameron Busch (1:52) and Festus’ Ryan Stafford (4:44).
The Class 3 boys state tournament begins Thursday at 5 p.m. The first session includes the first round of competition and the first round of the consolation bracket.