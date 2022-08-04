Fall practices are fast approaching.
MSHSAA’s official first day of practices for the new season begins Monday, Aug. 8. At Pacific, six teams will be taking to the field and/or court.
Rob Schwierjohn, who takes over the cross country program, is the only new head coach for Pacific’s fall roster of teams.
Paul Day (football), Joe Brammeier (volleyball), Tonya Lewis (softball), Steve Smith (boys soccer) and Rob Schimsa (girls golf) each resume their posts.
Schwierjohn’s cross country boys and girls are looking to get the jump on the rest of the teams by starting bright and early at 7:30 a.m. at the high school stadium. Practice completes at 9:15 a.m.
Softball practice takes place from 8-10 a.m. on the softball field.
Boys soccer takes over the field at the high school stadium from 9-11 a.m.
Girls golf hits the tees at Birch Creek Golf Course from 2:30-5 p.m.
Football practice takes place form 4-7:30 p.m.
The lone indoor sport, volleyball, practices in the high school gym from 5-7:30 p.m.
Athletes need to have a completed physical on file before being allowed to practice. Physicals now are good for two years.
