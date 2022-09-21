Pacific cross country runners competed in their third race of the season Saturday in Festus with both teams ranking ninth.
Pacific’s girls totaled 199 points in their race and the boys scored 231.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Pacific cross country runners competed in their third race of the season Saturday in Festus with both teams ranking ninth.
Pacific’s girls totaled 199 points in their race and the boys scored 231.
Hillsboro’s boys were victorious in the team standings with 19 points. The Lafayette girls were winners with 39 points.
Lafayette had the top two individual girls runners, Natalie Barnard (19:17.39) and Elissa Barnard (19:41.38).
Hillsboro’s runners claimed the top three positions in the boys race — Josh Allison (16:05.01), Jonah Allison (16:24.43) and Orville Mann (16:26.24).
Grace Dryer had the top finish of any Pacific runner, ranking 21st in the girls race with a time of 22:06.11.
Aleyna Daniel was the next Lady Indian to finish, ranking 40th in 25:10.84.
Carly Vaughn (46th, 26:43.08), Ruby Jones (47th, 27:14.33), Ella Murphy (50th, 27:59.57) and Bella Jones (51st, 28:11.65) rounded out the scoring for the Pacific girls.
Ben Smith was the Pacific varsity boys’ leader, ranking 32nd in 18:37.42.
Dylan Stout placed 43rd in 19:14.81.
They were followed by teammates Sean Wigger (60th, 20:26.98), Noah Carrico (63rd, 20:42.17), Jayden Bernal (69th, 22:19.84) and Cody Stahl (71st, 23:12.02).
The next run for Pacific takes the team to Arnold Saturday for the Fox Invitational at 9 a.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.