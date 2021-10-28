Most nights in the Four Rivers Conference this season, it’s taken upwards of 40 points to get the win.
Even that isn’t sometimes enough as in Week 9, both Pacific (4-5, 3-3) and St. James (1-8, 0-6) met that mark. The Indians came home from Phelps County Friday with a 46-40 victory.
“We spent most of the second half up 11, then up 4, back and forth like that,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said.
After exchanging scores midway through the fourth quarter, Pacific ground the final six minutes off the clock with a final drive into the St. James red zone, where the Indians took a knee.
Pacific hit pay dirt six times in the contest and found success in the bonus plays, converting on five two-point conversion attempts.
The Indians scored in three facets of the game with four rushing touchdowns, one passing score and a kick return touchdown.
The special teams score by Ethan Hall came at a key interval, giving Pacific back the lead just before halftime.
“That ended up being big because we fumbled the opening kickoff in the second half,” Day said. “Had that (touchdown) not happened, it really would have put us in a tough spot.”
Pacific trailed, 7-0, after one quarter, but Hall’s touchdown return sent the Indians into halftime with a 22-19 edge.
After three quarters, Pacific held a 38-26 advantage.
Statistics
Pacific tallied 429 yards of total offense in the contest, 356 through the ground game.
Makai Parton carried 32 times for 220 yards and four scores, adding a two-point conversion.
Quarterback Luke Meyer carried 23 times for 123 yards and three two-point conversions. He was 6-13 passing for 73 yards and a score.
Matt Austin carried twice for seven yards.
Hall made two catches for 27 yards and carried once for six yards.
Trenton Johnson pulled in four catches for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Pat Eversmeyer recorded a team-high 11 tackles.
Austin and Johnson finished with seven tackles apiece.
Other tacklers included Izach Reeder (five), Blake McKay (four), Jason Kossuth (four), Weston Kulick (three), Raidon Fowler (three), Stephen Hoerchler (two), Hall (two), Nathaniel Knaff (two) and Meyer (two).
District
Despite taking a 42-7 Week 9 loss to De Smet, Vashon (7-1) held on to the No. 1 seed in Class 4 District 2.
Union (9-0) ends as the No. 2 seed with Pacific ranked third.
With six teams in the district, Vashon and Union both receive a Week 10 bye.
Pacific draws No. 6 Affton (1-8) in the first round of the district playoffs.
The Cougars’ lone win came in Week 7, 40-32, against Wentzville startup North Point in the Grizzlies’ only varsity contest of the season.
Pacific and the Cougars do not share a common opponent this season.
Affton has been outpointed by a weekly average of 36.3 points with losses coming against Lutheran South, St. Dominic, Normandy, Clayton, McCluer, Vashon, Jennings and University City.
The Pacific-Affton winner will advance to play at Union in Week 11.
No. 4 Gateway (3-5) hosts No. 5 Windsor of Imperial (3-6) in the other Week 10 contest from the district.