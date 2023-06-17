Merely 24 points separated the Pacific Swim Team Pirates and Arbor Oaks Monday in Ballwin.
Pacific managed the win by a 246-222 score.
Pacific goes back on the road next Monday, visiting Union for a 5:30 p.m. meet. Union also won its first meet, beating Whispering Hills, 311-86.
The meet opened with individual medley races. Pacific’s winners were Jacob Bischof and Morgan Clark.
Second-place Pacific finishers were Reilly Lawler, Abbey Yoder and Rhyan Murphy.
Maebry Mullinax finished third.
In freestyle races, Pacific’s winners in heats which awarded points were Jackson Jewell, Collins Napoli, Taylor Clark, Samuel Durnal, Morgan Clark and Nick Johanning.
Next up was the breaststroke and Pacific’s winners were Sloane Uthoff, Taylor Clark, Jacob Bischof, Dylan Bischof and Rhyan Murphy.
Moving to freestyle relay races, Pacific’s winning teams were:
• Girls 7-8 team of Kassidy Wade, Lia Bilyk, Collins Napoli and Sloane Uthoff.
• Girls 11-12 team of Maebry Mullinax, Kaydence Abell, Taylor Clark and Reilly Lawler.
• Boys 11-12 team of Liam Pieschel, Landyn Gruber, Brian Kevwitch and Jacob Bischof.
• Girls 15-18 team of Morgan Clark, Elise Durnal, Adeline Riegler and Rhyan Murphy.
• Boys 15-18 team of Aschwin Cunningham, Kai Vanderbilt, Nick Johanning and Samuel Durnal.
In the backstroke event, Pacific’s winners were Brooks Napoli, Sloane Uthoff, Abbey Yoder, Samuel Durnal, Rhyan Murphy and Kai Vanderbilt.
The final individual event was butterfly and Pacific’s winners were Brian Kevwitch, Abbey Yoder, Samuel Durnal, Morgan Clark and Kai Vanderbilt.
Medley relay races finished the meet. Pacific’s winning teams were:
• Girls 11-12 team of Maebry Mullinax, Isla Van Deven, Reilly Lawler and Taylor Clark.
• Boys 11-12 team of Liam Pieschel, Landyn Gruber, Brian Kevwitch and Jacob Bischof.
• Girls 13-14 team of Gwynn Johnson, Hailey Husereau, Abbey Yoder and Natalia Ramirez-Lobaco.
• Girls 15-18 team of Elise Durnal, Rhyan Murphy, Morgan Clark and Adeline Riegler.
• Boys 15-18 team of Nick Johanning, Dylan Bischof, Samuel Durnal and Kai Vanderbilt.
