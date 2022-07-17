Local bragging rights were up for grabs Monday in Pacific.
And, by a 45-point margin, the Pacific Swim Team Pirates defeated the Union Swim Team Squids, 284-239.
Both teams return to Pacific Saturday morning for the division championship meet.
“I was very excited to see a strong showing by several swimmers at this meet,” Pacific Head Coach Liz Wamsley said.
“In particular, I thought Will Jett and Laurabeth (LB) Crooks swam very well,” Wamsley said. “Will scored several points for us in his last meet as a Pacific Pirate. Laurabeth had a huge PR in the 100 IM placing second. William Dowell also swam well and got first place in the breaststroke while swimming it in a meet for the first time. I’m excited to see what these swimmers can do at conference.”
The meet opened with individual medley races, and Pacific’s winners were Reilly Lawler, Kaitlyn Bonds, Liam Pieschel, Lauren Callahan, Ethan Melson, Rhyan Murphy and Will Jett.
Chris Luckner won for the Squids.
Pacific’s second-place swimmers were Jacob Bischof, LB Crooks and Samuel Durnal.
Finishing second for Union were Lilah Williams, Reagan Melton, Raegan Rice and Nick Haberberger.
Bella Krug and Issac Van Deven earned third place for Pacific.
Union’s third-place swimmers were Walt Bobo, Kate Haberberger and Katie Melton.
In the freestyle races, Pacific’s top finishers were Parker Edmiston, Bristol McKinney, Isla Van Deven, Abbey Yoder, Dylan Bischof, Lauren Callahan and James Wamsley.
Squids scoring points for first-place finishes were Nora Purnell-Fink, X Dean, Walt Bobo, Katie Melton and Andrew Haberberger.
In the breaststroke event, Pacific’s winners were William Dowell, Kaitlyn Bonds, Lauren Callahan, James Wamsley, Rhyan Murphy and Will Jett.
Union’s first-place swimmers were Haylie Borgmann, Audrey Dean, Chris Luckner and George Godat.
In the freestyle relay races, winning teams were:
• Pacific’s 6-Under boys team of Brooks Napoli, Jackson Casey, Oliver Vassell and Parker Edmiston.
• Pacific’s 7-8 girls team of Collins Napoli, Kassidy Wade, Charlotte Budge and Bristol McKinney.
• Union’s 7-8 boys team of X Dean, Otto Riegel, Connor Berry and Max Jacquin Lindsey.
• Pacific’s 9-10 girls team of Reilly Lawler, Lilly Krug, Charlotte Hendricks and Isla Van Deven.
• Union’s 9-10 boys team of William Melton, Charles Burke, Isaiah Smith and Walt Bobo.
• Pacific’s 11-12 girls team of Abbey Yoder, Bella Krug, Maebry Mullinax and Kaitlyn Bonds.
• Pacific’s 11-12 boys team of Jacob Bischof, Landyn Gruber, Levi Riegler and Brian Kevwitch.
• Union’s girls 13-14 team of Kate Haberberger, Sadie Mueller, Kylee Fusco and Reagan Melton.
• Pacific’s 13-14 boys team of Ethan Melson, Liam Pieschel, Samuel Durnal and James Wamsley.
• Union’s 15-18 girls team of Darcy Koch, Raegan Rice, Ariel Reynolds and Katie Melton.
• Union’s 15-18 boys team of Tristen Mosher, Andrew Haberberger, Hunter Smith and Nick Haberberger.
In the backstroke event, Pacific’s winners were Parker Edmiston, Wyatt Mahn, Levi Riegler, Samuel Durnal and Rhyan Murphy.
Union’s top backstroke racers were Campbell Pohlmann, Haylie Borgmann, Presley Demyen, Charles Burke, Hannah Borgmann, Sadie Mueller and Thomas Crane.
The final individual stroke was butterfly. Pacific’s winners were Sloane Uthoff, Reilly Lawler, Kaitlyn Bonds, Brian Kevwitch and Ethan Melson.
Capturing titles for Union were Connor Berry, Chis Luckner, Reagan Melton, Raegan Rice and Nick Haberberger.
Medley relay races concluded the meet. Winning teams were:
• Pacific’s girls 8-Under team of Kendall Edmiston, Bristol McKinney, Sloane Uthoff and Evie Knapp.
• Union’s 8-Under boys team of Max Jacquin Lindsey, X Dean, Connor Berry and Otto Riegel.
• Pacific’s 9-10 girls team of Isla Van Deven, Eleanor Crooks, Reilly Lawler and Charlotte Hendricks.
• Union’s 9-10 boys team of Isaiah Smith, Walt Bobo, Chris Luckner and William Melton.
• Pacific’s 11-12 girls team of Maebry Mullinax, Aidan Lawler, Kaitlyn Bonds and Abbey Yoder.
• Pacific’s 11-12 boys team of Levi Riegler, Landyn Gruber, Brian Kevwitch and Jacob Bischof.
• Pacific’s 13-14 girls team of Zoe Nowlin, Natalie Hoffmann, LB Crooks and Bella Krug.
• Pacific’s 13-14 boys team of Samuel Durnal, James Wamsley, Ethan Melson and Liam Pieschel.
• Pacific’s 15-18 girls team of Elise Durnal, Rhyan Murphy, Miah Bonds and Lauren Callahan.
• Union’s 15-18 boys team of Tristen Mosher, Nick Haberberger, Hunter Smith and Andrew Haberberger.