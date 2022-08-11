Of the 8,494 points scored by all teams, the Gateway Swimming and Diving League DiRado Division championship meet came down to just 25 points separating first and second.
While Union’s Squids took home the championship with 1,598.5 points, host Pacific placed second at 1,573.5 points.
“I was very proud of my swimmers and how hard they worked to earn a second place at conference,” Pacific Head Coach Liz Wamsley said. “They’ve all put in a lot of effort to improve this season.”
Pacific needed all of those points to stay ahead of Fox Creek. The Frogs closed with 1,552 points while Chesterfield Farms combined for 1,514 points.
Rounding out the field were the Jewish Community Center-Chesterfield Sharks with 1,294 points and Country Lane Woods II with 962 points.
“Overall, I’m very happy with the team’s performance and the hard work and competitive and team-oriented attitude of its swimmers,” Wamsley said.
Wamsley said her team made major strides through the season.
“I had some swimmers learning all new strokes and, by the end of the season, being able to swim those strokes in competition,” Wamsley said. “Meanwhile, other swimmers worked hard to improve their current stroke in order to compete better. I think the attitude of my swimmers at this meet also contributed to how they swam. At several points during the meet we had swimmers down at the other end of the pool cheering on their teammates. Miah Bonds and Sloane Uthoff have been especially encouraging to their older and younger teammates at previous meets and especially at this meet.”
Wamsley noted many highlights.
“Lillian Krug swam a great time for the IM in her first-ever attempt at it in a meet and had a lot of fun competing as well,” Wamsley said.
“The girls 15-18 medley relay placed an impressive first at the conference meet by nearly 10 seconds,” Wamsley continued.
Pacific’s individual event winners were:
• Lauren Callahan (individual medley and breaststroke).
• Ethan Melson (individual medley).
• Rhyan Murphy (individual medley, breaststroke and butterfly).
• Jacob Bischof (tie in freestyle).
• James Wamsley (breaststroke).
• Isla Van Deven (backstroke).
Taking second were:
• Reilly Lawler (individual medley).
• Kaitlyn Bonds (individual medley).
• Issac Van Deven (individual medley, freestyle and butterfly).
• Abbey Yoder (freestyle).
• Adeline Riegler (freestyle).
• Ethan Melson (freestyle).
Third-place Pirates were:
• Parker Edmiston (freestyle).
• Bristol McKinney (freestyle).
• Isla Van Deven (freestyle).
• Sloane Uthoff (breaststroke).
• Jacob Bischof (breaststroke and butterfly).
• Adeline Riegler (backstroke).
• Samuel Durnal (backstroke).
• Reilly Lawler (butterfly).
• Kaitlyn Bonds (butterfly).
• Lauren Callahan (butterfly).
• Ethan Melson (butterfly).
Pacific swimmers ending fourth were James Wamsley (twice), Miah Bonds and Nick Johanning.
Fifth-place Pirates were Zoe Nowlin (twice), Miah Bonds (twice), Kaitlyn Bonds, Jackson Casey, Bristol McKinney, Maebry Mullinax, Elise Durnal, Isla Van Deven and Brian Kevwitch.
Securing sixth were Samuel Durnal (twice), Collins Napoli, Parker Edmiston, Evie Knapp, Charlotte Hendricks, Bella Krug, Levi Riegler and LB Crooks.
Seventh-place finishers were Bella Krug (twice), Charlotte Hendricks, Elise Durnal (twice), Eleanor Crooks, LB Crooks and Sloane Uthoff.
Earning eighth were Lia Bilyk, Brooks Napoli, Nick Johanning, Reilly Lawler, Sloane Uthoff and Abbey Yoder.
Ninth-place Pirates were LB Crooks, Paisley Fonke, Sadie Mueller, Eleanor Crooks and Lia Bilyk.
Taking 10th were Evie Knapp, Sophia Crabtree, Landyn Gruber and Paisley Fonke.
Ending 11th were Jackson Casey, Josie Mahn, Aidan Lawler, Sophia Crabtree and Liam Pieschel.
Pacific’s 12th-place finishers were Ben Risner, Charlotte Budge, Bradley Yoder, Brooklyn Whitlock and Kendall Edmiston.
Swimming to 13th were Collins Napoli and Brooklyn Whitlock.
Closing at 14th place were Jordan Knapp, Maebry Mullinax, Sophia Crabtree and Bradley Yoder.
Flying to 15th were Maebry Mullinax, Charlotte Budge and Wyatt Mahn.
Placing 16th were Frankie McBride, Jordan Knapp, Josie Mahn, Kaydence Abell and Dylan Bischof.
Winning relay teams were:
• Girls 13-14 freestyle team of Adeline Riegler, Makena Weibrecht, Zoe Nowlin and LB Crooks.
• Girls 15-18 medley team of Miah Bonds, Lauren Callahan, Rhyan Murphy and Elise Durnal.
Second-place relay teams were:
• Boys 6-Under freestyle team of Parker Edmiston, Ben Risner, Jackson Casey and Brooks Napoli.
• Girls 9-10 freestyle team of Reilly Lawler, Lilly Krug, Charlotte Hendricks and Isla Van Deven.
• Girls 11-12 freestyle team of Abbey Yoder, Maebry Mullinax, Bella Krug and Kaitlyn Bonds.
• Boys 13-14 freestyle team of Ethan Melson, Dylan Bischof, Samuel Durnal and James Wamsley.
• Girls 15-18 freestyle team of Rhyan Murphy, Elise Durnal, Miah Bonds and Lauren Callahan.
• Girls 9-10 medley team of Eleanor Crooks, Paisley Fonke, Reilly Lawler and Isla Van Deven.
• Girls 11-12 medley team of Maebry Mullinax, Bella Krug, Kaitlyn Bonds and Abby Yoder.
• Girls 13-14 medley team of Adeline Riegler, Aidan Lawler, LB Crooks and Zoe Nowlin.
• Boys 13-14 medley team of Samuel Durnal, James Wamsley, Ethan Melson and Jacob Bischof.
Relay teams placing third were:
• Boys 11-12 freestyle team of Brian Kevsich, Landyn Gruber, Levi Riegler and Liam Pieschel.
• Boys 15-18 medley team of Brian Kevwich, Issac Van Deven, Nick Johanning and Liam Pieschel.