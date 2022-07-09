Pacific’s Pirates proved to be good enough to dissipate the Country Lane Woods II Waves Tuesday in Pacific, 316-140.
The win was Pacific’s first Gateway Swimming and Diving League dual meet victory of the season.
“I was very pleased all the swimmers this past meet,” Pacific Head Coach Liz Wamsley said. “They really have put in a lot of effort to improve over the season (some swimmers even showing up to two practices a day over the past few weeks), and I saw many swimmers swim faster times than they have all season.”
The Pirates remain at home for the rest of the season, hosting Union in the final dual meet next Monday and the DiRado Division championship meet Saturday, July 16.
In the individual medley races, Pacific’s winning swimmers were Reilly Lawler, Jacob Bischof, Kaitlyn Bonds, Lauren Callahan, Rhyan Murphy and Will Jett.
Second-place Pirates were Bella Krug, Samuel Durnal, and Issac Van Deven.
Pacific swimmers finishing third were Hailey Husereau and Miah Bonds.
Moving to the freestyle stroke, Pacific’s winners were Lia Bilyk, Brooks Napoli, Collins Napoli, James Moffat, Isla Van Deven, Jacob Bischof, Abbey Yoder, Dylan Bischof, Kiersten Wade, Rhyan Murphy and Issac Van Deven.
In the breaststroke races, winning Pirates were Sloane Uthoff, Paisley Fonke, Kaitlyn Bonds, Lauren Callahan, James Wamsley, Rhyan Murphy and Will Jett.
“We had more disqualifications than I’d like in the breaststroke, so I’m hoping to work on that before the upcoming conference meet,” Wamsley said.
In the freestyle relay races, Pacific’s winning teams were:
• Girls 7-8 team of Collins Napoli, Kassidy Wade, Evie Knapp and Sloane Uthoff.
• Girls 9-10 team of Reilly Lawler, Charlotte Hendricks, Sophia Crabtree and Isla Van Deven.
• Girls 11-12 team of Abbey Yoder, Hailey Husereau, Maebry Mullinax and Kaitlyn Bonds.
• Boys 11-12 team of Dylan Bischof, Landyn Gruber, Levi Riegler and Jacob Bischof.
• Girls 13-14 team of Lauren Callahan, Kiersten Wade, Zoe Nowlin and Adeline Riegler.
• Girls 15-18 team of Rhyan Murphy, Elise Durnal, Miah Bonds and Adyson Trower.
• Boys 15-18 team of Issac Van Deven, Nick Johanning, Brian Kevwitch and Will Jett.
In the backstroke event, Pacific’s scoring winners were Brooks Napoli, Jordan Knapp, Isla Van Deven, Maebry Mullinax, Levi Riegler, Kiersten Wade, James Wamsley and Miah Bonds.
In the butterfly event, Pacific’s winners were Sloane Uthoff, Reilly Lawler, Jacob Bischof, Kaitlyn Bonds, Brian Kevwitch, Samuel Durnal and Will Jett.
The meet concluded with medley relay races. Pacific’s winning teams were:
• Girls 9-10 team of Charlotte Hendricks, Paisley Fonke, Reilly Lawler and Isla Van Deven.
• Girls 11-12 team of Maebry Mullinax, Aidan Lawler, Kaitlyn Bonds and Abbey Yoder.
• Girls 15-18 team of Elise Durnal, Rhyan Murphy, Miah Bonds and Adyson Trower.
• Boys 15-18 team of Jeremy Leach, Will Jett, Issac Van Deven and Nick Johanning.
“Standout swimmers for this meet would be Reilly Lawler, who swam a PR in the IM and placed first, Kaitlyn Bonds did the same in her IM as well,” Wamsley said. “I was also happy to see Bella Krug place second in the IM in her first time swimming it at a meet all season. Will Jett also swam well and scored points in every individual event.”