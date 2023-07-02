Staying undefeated for the season, the Pacific Swim Team Pirates rolled to a 331-186 win Monday (June 26) at Whispering Hills.

“Our Pacific Pirates team has grown to now include over 100 swimmers,” Pacific Swim Team Board Member Lori Kevwitch said. “Morning and evening practices at the pool are filled with athletes of all ages working to learn near swim strokes and improve their personal best times. It’s very exciting to see their individual hard work culminate into victories as a team each week. We are truly a swim family that cheers for each other and celebrates both individual and team victories.”

