Staying undefeated for the season, the Pacific Swim Team Pirates rolled to a 331-186 win Monday (June 26) at Whispering Hills.
“Our Pacific Pirates team has grown to now include over 100 swimmers,” Pacific Swim Team Board Member Lori Kevwitch said. “Morning and evening practices at the pool are filled with athletes of all ages working to learn near swim strokes and improve their personal best times. It’s very exciting to see their individual hard work culminate into victories as a team each week. We are truly a swim family that cheers for each other and celebrates both individual and team victories.”
Kevwitch said the team appreciates being able to swim at home this season.
“We are thankful to the City of Pacific for allowing us to continue the swim team this season and are proud of the swimmers’ hard work and accomplishments,” Kevwitch said. “We look forward to seeing how they do the rest of the season.”
The meet at Whispering Hills, which has a four-lane covered pool, started with individual medley races.
Winners from Pacific were Lilly Krug, Kaitlyn Bonds, Jacob Bischof, Abbey Yoder, Morgan Clark and Issac Van Deven.
Taylor Clark finished second.
Moving to freestyle, Pacific’s event winners were Paige Napoli, Jonah Detering, Collins Napoli, Bradley Yoder, Clara Detering, Kaitlyn Bonds, Brian Kevwitch, Abbey Yoder, Samuel Durnal and Morgan Clark.
In breaststroke races, Pacific’s winners were Charlotte Hendricks, Jacob Bischof, Rhyan Murphy and Issac Van Deven.
Competing in freestyle relay races, Pacific’s winning teams were:
• oys 6-Under team of Ben Risner, Jonah Detering, Luke Gillmann and Carter Wassall.
• irls 8-Under team of Violet Detering, Frankie McBride, Sloane Uthoff and Collins Napoli.
• oys 8-Under team of Emiliano Pliego, Parker Edmiston, Cooper Wassall and Bradley Yoder.
• irls 9-10 team of Bristol McKinney, Evie Knapp, Lucy Fry and Lilly Krug.
• irls 11-12 team of Bella Krug, Maebry Mullinax, Reilly Lawler and Kaitlyn Bonds.
• oys 11-12 team of Liam Pieschel, Landyn Gruber, Brian Kevwitch and Jacob Bischof.
• irls 13-14 team of Natalia Ramirez-Lobaco, Gwynn Johnson, Hailey Husereau and Abbey Yoder.
• irls 15-18 team of Morgan Clark, Elise Durnal, Adeline Roegler and Rhyan Murphy.
• oys 15-18 team of Kai Vanderbilt, Nick Johanning, Dylan Bischof and Samuel Durnal.
In the backstroke event, Pacific’s winning swimmers were Carter Wassall, Hudson Price, Clara Detering, Bella Krub, Liam Pieschel, Samuel Durnal, Rhyan Murphy and Kai Vanderbilt.
In the butterfly event, Pacific’s winners were Sloane Uthooff, Lilly Krug, Kaitlyn Bonds, Jacob Bischof, Abbey Yoder, Samuel Durnal, Morgan Clark and Issac Van Deven.
Medley relay events ended the meet. Pacific’s winning teams were:
• irls 8-Under team of Ayla Grum, Collins Napoli, Sloane Uthoff and Violet Detering.
• irls 11-12 team of Maebry Mullinax, Taylor Clark, Kaitlyn Bonds and Bella Krug.
• oys 11-12 team of Landyn Gruber, Liam Pieschel, Jacob Bischof and Brian Kevwitch.
• irls 15-18 team of Adaeline Riegler, Rhyan Murphy, Morgan Clark and Miah Bonds.
• oys 15-18 team of Kai Vanderbilt, Issac Van Deven, Samuel Durnal and Aschwin Cunningham.
Pacific is idle until June 10, when it will host Union at 5:30 p.m.
The division meet will take place at Pacific July 15.
