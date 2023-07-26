It went from the season which almost didn’t happen to the season they won’t forget.
The Pacific Swim Team Pirates won the Gateway Swimming and Diving League DiRado Division meet at its own pool Saturday, July 15.
Pacific also went undefeated in dual meets this season.
“To say this year has been exciting would be an understatement,” Pacific Board Member Lori Kevwitch said. “We went from not even knowing if we had a pool to swim in this year to having the largest team Pacific has seen in almost 10 years. Our swimmers worked hard individually and as a team to finish the season with a perfect record and conference championship. On behalf of the swimmers, we would like to thank the coaches, parents, board members, and the City of Pacific for all playing a role in the success of the Pacific Swim and Dive Team this year.”
Pacific scored 2,435 points to win the championship meet.
Arbor Oaks was second at 1,895 points and Union took third with 1,726 points. Whispering Hills rounded out the standings at 919 points.
Pacific dominated on the girls side, scoring 1,517 points, 561 more than Arbor Oaks (956). Union scored 857 girls points and Whispering Hills ended with 511 points on the girls side.
In boys races, Arbor Oaks led the way with 939 points. Pacific was next at 918 with Union scoring 869. Whispering Hills was fourth at 408 boys points.
Event winners were:
• Sloane Uthoff (girls 9-10 individual medley, 7-8 breaststroke and butterfly).
• Kaitlyn Bonds (girls 11-12 individual medley, breaststroke and butterfly).
• Morgan Clark (girls 15-18 individual medley, freestyle and butterfly).
• Paige Napoli (girls 6-Under freestyle).
• Brooks Napoli (boys 6-Under freestyle).
• Maebry Mullinax (girls 11-12 freestyle).
• Abbey Yoder (girls 13-14 freestyle).
• Landyn Gruber (boys 11-12 breaststroke).
• Rhyan Murphy (girls 15-18 breaststroke and backstroke)
• Issac Van Deven (boys 15-18 breaststroke).
• Liam Pieschel (boys 11-12 backstroke).
• Samuel Durnal (boys 13-14 backstroke and butterfly).
Finishing second were:
• Collins Napoli (girls 9-10 individual medley and backstroke).
• Taylor Clark (girls 11-12 individual medley and breaststroke).
• Jacob Bischof (boys 11-12 individual medley and butterfly).
• Abbey Yoder (girls 13-14 individual medley and backstroke).
• Issac Van Deven (boys 15-18 individual medley).
• Madeline Budge (girls 6-Under freestyle,
• Lilly Krug (girls 9-10 freestyle and butterfly).
• Samuel Durnal (boys 13-14 freestyle).
• Liam Pieschel (boys 11-12 breaststroke).
• Dylan Bischof (boys 13-14 breaststroke).
• Brooks Napoli (boys 6-Under backstroke).
• Clara Detering (girls 9-10 backstroke).
• Maebry Mullinax (girls 11-12 backstroke).
• Kai Vanderbilt (boys 15-18 backstroke).
Third-place finishers were:
• Bella Krug (girls 11-12 individual medley, backstroke and butterfly).
• Jonah Detering (boys 6-Under freestyle).
• Bradley Yoder (boys 7-8 freestyle, backstroke).
• Clara Detering (girls 9-10 freestyle).
• Natalia Ramirez-Lobaco (girls 13-14 freestyle).
• Kai Vanderbilt (boys 15-18 freestyle).
• Collins Napoli (girls 7-8 breaststroke).
• Parker Edmiston (boys 7-8 breaststroke).
• Ben Risner (boys 6-Under backstroke).
• Bristol McKinney (girls 9-10 backstroke).
• Issac Van Deven (boys 15-18 butterfly)
Pirates placing fourth were Carter Wassall (twice), Violet Detering, Reilly Lawler, Jacob Bischof, Brantley Hirschvogel, Kaydence Abell, Elise Durnal, Nick Johanning, Clara Detering, Jack Risner and Dylan Bischof.
Fifth-place swimmers were Lincoln Feldmann, Bristol McKinney, Brian Kevwitch, Taylor Clark, Aschwin Cunningham (twice), Elise Durnal, Violet Detering, Hailey Husereau and Reilly Lawler.
Swimming to sixth were Reilly Lawler, Elise Durnal, Landyn Gruber (twice), Hailey Husereau, Dylan Bischof, Nick Johanning, Ayla Grum, Maebry Mullinax, Kyleigh Turner, Kendall Edmiston, Avery White, Natalia Ramirez-Lobaco and Sophia Crabtree.
Seventh-place finishers were Ben Risner, Cooper Wassall, Charlotte Hendricks, Liam Pieschel, Bristol McKinney, Ayla Grum, Hudson Price, Sophia Crabtree and Kai Vanderbilt.
Earning eighth were Ayla Grum, Parker Edmiston, Kendall Edmiston, Kaydence Abell, Lia Bilyk, Charlotte Budge, Violet Detering, Emiliano Pliego, Lucy Fry and Nick Johanning.
Netting ninth were Jackson Jewell, Hudson Price, Kendall Edmiston, Isla Van Deven (twice), Frankie McBride, Cooper Wassall and Gianna Salvaggio.
Taking 10th were Frankie McBride, Lucy Fry (twice), Isla Van Deven, Gwynn Johnson, AJ Marriott, Emma Signaigo and Jack Risner.
Ending 11th were Evie Knapp and Lia Bilyk.
Treading to 12th were Grace White, Jack Risner, Avery White, Gracelyn Johanning, Parker Edmiston, Charlotte Hendricks and Hailey Husereau.
Placing 13th were Gracelyn Johanning, Emiliano Pliego, Avery White, Grace White, Jack Fry, Kyleigh Turner and Gwynn Johnson.
Notching 14th place were Evie Knapp, Jacob Hancock, Sophia Crabtree, Rachel Signaigo and Charlotte Budge.
Floating to 15th were Charlotte Budge, Gianna Salvaggio, Launa Dolan, Evie Knapp and Jacob Hancock.
Scoring for 16th were Quinn Fitzpatrick and Brantley Hirschvogel.
Winning relay teams were:
• Boys 6-Under freestyle team of Jonah Detering, Carter Wassall, Ben Risner and Brooks Napoli.
• Girls 7-8 freestyle team of Kassidy Wade, Violet Detering, Sloane Uthoff and Collins Napoli.
• Girls 9-10 freestyle team of Clara Detering, Bristol McKinney, Kendall Edmiston and Lilly Krug.
• Girls 11-12 freestyle team of Reilly Lawler, Maebry Mullinax, Bella Krug and Kaitlyn Bonds.
• Boys 11-12 freestyle team of Landyn Gruber, Brian Kevwitch, Jacob Bischof and Liam Pieschel.
• Girls 15-18 freestyle team of Rhyan Murphy, Elise Durnal, Abbey Yoder and Morgan Clark.
• Girls 11-12 medley team of Bella Krug, Taylor Clark, Kaitlyn Bonds and Reilly Lawler.
• Girls 15-18 medley team of Elise Durnal, Rhyan Murphy, Morgan Clark and Abbey Yoder.
Second-place relay teams were:
• Girls 13-14 freestyle team of Taylor Clark, Hailey Husereau, Gwynn Johnson and Natalia Ramirez-Lobaco.
• Boys 15-18 freestyle team of Samuel Durnal, Dylan Bischof, Nick Johanning and Issac Van Deven.
• Girls 9-10 medley team of Clara Detering, Lucy Fry, Lilly Krug and Bristol McKinney.
• Girls 13-14 medley team of Maebry Mullinax, Isla Van Deven, Hailey Husereau and Natalia Ramirez-Lobaco.
