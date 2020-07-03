Dark skies and blustery wind did nothing to slow down Weston Kulick and the Pacific A squad Saturday in Warrenton.
Kulick tossed a no-hitter to help Pacific (12-5) record a 15-0 victory.
Across six innings, Kulick struck out 10 batters and issued just one walk. He needed just 71 pitches to complete the game.
“Weston throwing a no-hitter was definitely the highlight of the day,” Pacific Manager Ryan Carter said. “He had all of his pitches working and able to show them for strikes. Only a walk and an error kept him from perfection.”
Meanwhile, the Pacific bats scored at least one run in every frame, ending the game by mercy rule an inning early.
“The game was near perfect at all aspects of the game for us,” Carter said. “Our bats were rolling with seven of our guys with multiple hits. We were able to score in every inning which was great to see after some of the recent games we’ve had of only scoring in the first and last innings.”
Pacific scored once in the first inning, once in the second, twice in the third, four times in the fourth, once in the fifth and six times in the sixth.
Pacific’s scorebook shows 17 hits to Warrenton’s none, while Warrenton scored 16 hits for Pacific and one for itself.
Warrenton scored a single for Jacob Fowler on a hard ground ball that deflected off the third baseman in the second inning. Pacific ruled the play an error.
Seven different Pacific batters finished with two or more hits in the contest.
Matt Reincke and Wesley Branson each had a three-hit game.
Trevor Klund, Ayden Biedenstein, Andrew Payne, Jack Meyer and Cole Hansmann rapped out two hits apiece.
Kulick helped his own cause with one hit.
Biedenstein, Hansmann and Meyer each doubled once. Each of the other hits was a single.
Tyler Trower scored three runs. Payne, Meyer, Reincke, Branson and Hansmann all scored twice.
Biedenstein and Joey Mach added one run apiece.
Biedenstein, Payne, Reincke and Branson each posted two runs batted in.
Klund, Trower, Cameron Jones, Meyer, Ryan Bruns, Cade Martin and Hansmann all drove in one.
Bruns and Kulick completed sacrifice plays.
Klund, Trower and Reincke reached on walks.
Klund was hit by a pitch.
Trower stole two bases. Biedenstein, Branson and Reincke each stole a base.
Fowler started for Warrenton. In four innings, he was charged with eight runs on nine hits and two walks.
Elijah Fiske pitched the final two innings. He surrendered seven runs, six earned, on eight hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Pacific is scheduled to host Kirkwood Thursday in a doubleheader at 6 p.m.