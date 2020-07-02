The hits kept rolling for Pacific summer baseball in Round Two.
Pacific AA (6-7-1) continued the success of the Pacific A team in completing a two-level sweep Saturday at Warrenton (1-5), 11-1.
Pacific opened scoring in the second inning with two runs, but the big rally came an inning later when the team hung a seven on the scoreboard.
“The boys kept the hit train rolling on Sunday, making it 54 runs scored now in the last five games,” Pacific Manager Nathan Bruns said. “I’m very proud of the way the boys have turned the tide on this season and won six out of our last eight. In what has been such a strange and difficult year, the boys made it a point to make up for the lost time in the spring and keep getting better this summer. I can’t say enough about their attitude and effort.”
Warrenton got one run in the bottom of the third, but two runs in the top of the fifth allowed Pacific to end the game early via the 10-run rule.
Tyler Anderson and Jayden Mach split the pitching duties.
In the first 2.1 innings, Anderson allowed one run on one hit and five walks with six strikeouts.
Mach threw the final 2.2 innings and allowed no runs on two walks and five strikeouts.
Ian Groom doubled once and singled twice to lead the Pacific bats with three hits in the contest.
“Ian Groom came up big for us on Saturday,” Bruns said. “Three more hits to go along with the couple he had the other night, and you can just tell when he steps into the box he’s got all the confidence in the world at this point.”
Anderson singled twice. Stephen Loeffel, Andrew Payne, Trevor Klund and Carter Myers each added a single.
“Tyler Anderson also did a good job of setting the tone at the top of the order,” Bruns said. “Another huge stat is the fact we once again had more walks than strikeouts up at the plate. When we get guys on, the boys are finding ways to do their jobs and move guys over. Our discipline at the plate has improved tremendously.”
Ayden Biedenstein, Jack Meyer and Loeffel each scored two runs. Anderson, Payne, Tanner Biedenstein, Groom and Sam Knotts all crossed the plate once.
Groom drove in two runs. Loeffel, Payne, Tanner Biedenstein, Klund, Myers and Mach each batted in a run.
Meyer and Tanner Biedenstein walked twice. Myers and Mach both walked once.
Tanner Biedenstein and Mach each delivered a sacrifice fly.
Knotts was hit by a pitch.
Anderson and Myers stole two bases each. Groom and Payne both stole one.
Zach Dames had Warrenton’s only hit, a single.
Dylan Beck pitched four innings for the home team and allowed nine runs, eight earned, on eight hits and six walks, striking out three.
Cole Click pitched one inning and allowed two unearned runs on one hit with one strikeout.
Pacific played Tuesday on the road against Maryland Heights. The team next hosts Valmeyer (Ill.) Wednesday in a doubleheader, starting a 6 p.m.