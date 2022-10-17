Advantage, Pacific.
Or, one might make it a double advantage.
The Lady Indians swept Union in volleyball action Thursday in Pacific, 26-24, 26-24, 25-13.
The win puts Pacific (15-9-1) back into the race for second place in the FRC standings. Pacific improved to 4-2 and is tied with Union (18-9, 4-2) and Sullivan (13-7-1, 4-2) heading into the final matches.
Pacific also plays Union again next Thursday, Oct. 20, at Rockwood Summit in the opening round of the Class 4 District 2 Tournament. Pacific is the fourth seed while Union is No. 5. That match will be played at 6:30 p.m.
The FRC match in Pacific saw both teams come together in teaming up for Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
“Last night was a great game,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. ”We had our Breast Cancer Awareness night so it was very emotional for the players and fans as we have had a lot of families affected by this.”
Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said it was a difficult setback for her team.
“It was another tough conference loss,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “Both teams played really well in the first two sets going point for point, but we just did not come out on top in either. In the third set things just kind of fell apart. It was difficult for us to get a defensive hand on the ball at the net.”
Pacific, hit hard by injuries this season, had nearly a full lineup.
“Last night was also the first time since the beginning of September that we had our entire starting lineup back (except Kamryn Bukowsky),” Brammeier said. “The girls came out with a lot of enjoy and played great. The sets were very competitive all game going point for point in the first two sets.”
Getman said Pacific came to play.
“Pacific has quite a few strong hitters and they were able to work through our block to put the ball down,” Getman said. “Our hitters did well to do the same in the first two sets but we struggled defensively and offensively in the third set.”
Caroline Tomlinson posted nine kills with 12 digs, five blocks and five aces. Annie Tomlinson also had nine kills and added two blocks.
Erin Brooks ended with eight kills and seven blocks.
Carrison Tesar put down seven kills with a dig and a block.
Kaitlin Payne posted five kills, 17 digs and one ace.
Megan Langenbacher played libero and picked up 21 digs. Baylee Moore had two kills, one dig and one block.
Miah Bonds and Averi Parker each had 15 assists. Bonds posted nine digs and Parker ended with eight.
The match marked the return of Lauren Langenbacher, who handed out two assists in the third set.
“Last night was also emotional and exciting because it was the first game that Lauren Langenbacher got in since she had a big injury in soccer last season that has kept her out all season,” Brammeier said. “At the end of the third set our student section started cheering ‘Put Her In!’ Once I told Lauren to go in, the excitement and cheering from the crowd was the loudest I have ever seen that gym get. It was truly a very special moment for her and the entire team.”
Brammeier knows Pacific will need to be up to the task again at the district tournament.
“Union has a great team this year,” Brammeier said. “They have a young team just like us. Their outside, Sophia Helling, is a huge asset to that team. I thought that our defense and blockers did a great job the last two sets of stopping her. I expect another close competitive game when we play them in districts again next week. They are going to come out more fired up and we need to do the same.”
Despite the final result, Getman said her team played hard.
“I’m proud of the way the girls fought,” she said. “We just weren’t able to execute at the right times to come out on top.”