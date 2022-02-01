Three times the opponents and three times the wins.

The Pacific boys wrestling Indians won all three of their dual meets Tuesday on their home mats in a quad meet against St. Clair, Wentzville Liberty and DeSmet.

Pacific won the Four Rivers Conference matchup with St. Clair, 42-30. In the other two duals, Pacific edged Liberty, 38-36, and doubled up De Smet, 45-21.

No information was available regarding any visitor versus visitor duals from the event as of print deadline.

The head-to-head dual results between Pacific and St. Clair were as follows.

• 106 pounds — Pacific’s Timothy Link was unopposed by the Bulldogs.

Link also gained forfeit wins against Liberty and De Smet.

• 113 pounds — St. Clair’s Ryan Meek pinned Billy McFerrin (0:23).

McFerrin gained six points for Pacific against De Smet by forfeit and was pinned by Liberty’s Jacob Spoor (1:41).

• 120 pounds — Pacific’s Ethan Flaherty pinned Creek Hughes (2:37).

Flaherty also pinned Liberty’s Hushawn Perkins (5:45). Tate Martin took a forfeit win for the Indians against De Smet.

• 126 pounds — Pacific’s Caden Browning pinned Sean Stanfill (0:45).

Browning also won an 11-2 major decision over Liberty’s Brendan Kelly. Flaherty moved up a weight class against De Smet, pinning Jackson Rhodey (0:50).

• 132 pounds — Pacific’s Warren Fiedler pinned Gavin Shoemate (2:57).

Fielder picked up a 15-4 major decision victory over Liberty’s Aidan Kelly, but was pinned by De Smet’s Jesse Hahs (2:46).

• 138 pounds — St. Clair’s Bass Hughes pinned Dylan Stout (1:30).

Stout took a forfeit win against Liberty.

• 145 pounds — Both teams left the weight open, resulting in a double forfeit.

Stout moved up a weight class against De Smet, pinning Jimi Greco (1:39). Jackson Buschman won for Liberty against Pacific by forfeit.

• 152 pounds — St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock pinned Austin Tennyson (0:44).

Tennyson pinned De Smet’s Toby Moore (0:38) and won by forfeit against Liberty.

• 160 pounds — St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox won by forfeit.

Liberty’s Justin Little and De Smet’s Luke Mosquera also took the free points against Pacific’s open weight.

• 170 pounds — St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders pinned Cameron Reece (1:38).

Reece also lost to Liberty’s Lennox Pearigen (3:17) and De Smet’s Jaren Jackson (7-4 decision).

• 182 pounds — Pacific’s Dominic Calvin pinned Zeke Bethel (1:22).

Calvin also pinned Liberty’s Kolton Martin (5:05), but was pinned by De Smet’s Rickson Taylor (4:46).

• 195 pounds — Both teams left the weight open.

Liberty and De Smet also went without a 195-pound entry.

• 220 pounds — Pacific’s Blake McKay was unopposed by St. Clair.

McKay won a 6-0 decision against De Smet’s Darrel Dowell, but was pinned by Liberty’s Kimball Lowe (2:06).

• 285 pounds — Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff was unopposed by the Bulldogs.

Knaff pinned De Smet’s Ethan Fleming (1:25), but was pinned by Liberty’s Matthew Craig (2:57).

Pacific wrestles Saturday at the De Soto Tournament. St. Clair will be at the Francis Howell Tournament Friday and Saturday.