Three times the opponents and three times the wins.
The Pacific boys wrestling Indians won all three of their dual meets Tuesday on their home mats in a quad meet against St. Clair, Wentzville Liberty and DeSmet.
Pacific won the Four Rivers Conference matchup with St. Clair, 42-30. In the other two duals, Pacific edged Liberty, 38-36, and doubled up De Smet, 45-21.
No information was available regarding any visitor versus visitor duals from the event as of print deadline.
The head-to-head dual results between Pacific and St. Clair were as follows.
• 106 pounds — Pacific’s Timothy Link was unopposed by the Bulldogs.
Link also gained forfeit wins against Liberty and De Smet.
• 113 pounds — St. Clair’s Ryan Meek pinned Billy McFerrin (0:23).
McFerrin gained six points for Pacific against De Smet by forfeit and was pinned by Liberty’s Jacob Spoor (1:41).
• 120 pounds — Pacific’s Ethan Flaherty pinned Creek Hughes (2:37).
Flaherty also pinned Liberty’s Hushawn Perkins (5:45). Tate Martin took a forfeit win for the Indians against De Smet.
• 126 pounds — Pacific’s Caden Browning pinned Sean Stanfill (0:45).
Browning also won an 11-2 major decision over Liberty’s Brendan Kelly. Flaherty moved up a weight class against De Smet, pinning Jackson Rhodey (0:50).
• 132 pounds — Pacific’s Warren Fiedler pinned Gavin Shoemate (2:57).
Fielder picked up a 15-4 major decision victory over Liberty’s Aidan Kelly, but was pinned by De Smet’s Jesse Hahs (2:46).
• 138 pounds — St. Clair’s Bass Hughes pinned Dylan Stout (1:30).
Stout took a forfeit win against Liberty.
• 145 pounds — Both teams left the weight open, resulting in a double forfeit.
Stout moved up a weight class against De Smet, pinning Jimi Greco (1:39). Jackson Buschman won for Liberty against Pacific by forfeit.
• 152 pounds — St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock pinned Austin Tennyson (0:44).
Tennyson pinned De Smet’s Toby Moore (0:38) and won by forfeit against Liberty.
• 160 pounds — St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox won by forfeit.
Liberty’s Justin Little and De Smet’s Luke Mosquera also took the free points against Pacific’s open weight.
• 170 pounds — St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders pinned Cameron Reece (1:38).
Reece also lost to Liberty’s Lennox Pearigen (3:17) and De Smet’s Jaren Jackson (7-4 decision).
• 182 pounds — Pacific’s Dominic Calvin pinned Zeke Bethel (1:22).
Calvin also pinned Liberty’s Kolton Martin (5:05), but was pinned by De Smet’s Rickson Taylor (4:46).
• 195 pounds — Both teams left the weight open.
Liberty and De Smet also went without a 195-pound entry.
• 220 pounds — Pacific’s Blake McKay was unopposed by St. Clair.
McKay won a 6-0 decision against De Smet’s Darrel Dowell, but was pinned by Liberty’s Kimball Lowe (2:06).
• 285 pounds — Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff was unopposed by the Bulldogs.
Knaff pinned De Smet’s Ethan Fleming (1:25), but was pinned by Liberty’s Matthew Craig (2:57).
Pacific wrestles Saturday at the De Soto Tournament. St. Clair will be at the Francis Howell Tournament Friday and Saturday.