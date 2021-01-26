Three opponents lined up and the Pacific wrestling squads took them all down.
The Pacific boys won twice at home Thursday in a triangular meet, defeated Priory, 60-9, and Windsor, 54-27. The event also featured a girls dual as the Lady Indians earned a 24-12 victory against Marquette.
Boys
Eight Pacific wrestlers won matches in both boys duals — Ethan Flaherty (120 pounds), Warren Fiedler (132), Mason Lucas (138), Ian Sizemore (145), Callum Sitek (152), Nick Sater (170), Nicholas Wedemeier (182) and Nathaniel Knaff (220).
Flaherty pinned both Priory’s Huck Simmons (1:19) and Windsor’s Joe Hirst (2:47).
Sizemore pinned both Priory’s Chase Gerber (5:11) and Windsor’s Brandon Geitz (1:17).
Sitek pinned Priory’s Evan Hugge (1:02) and Windsor’s Cameron Busch (1:10).
Wedemeier scored pins against Priory’s AJ Nance (5:50) and Windsor’s Nick Jansen (2:50).
Lucas pinned Windsor’s Hayden Barker (1:21) and won by forfeit against Priory.
Sater got the pin against Windsor’s Dominic Pena (4:55) and won by forfeit against Priory.
Knaff pinned Priory’s Jack Carr (0:51) and won by forfeit against Windsor.
Fiedler won by forfeit in both duals.
Luke Gerling (285) gained a win by forfeit against Priory and did not wrestle against Windsor.
Colton Thompson (160) won by forfeit against Priory and lost a 9-3 decision to Windsor’s Luke Longtin.
Blake McKay (195) won by forfeit against Windsor. He lost an 8-1 decision to Priory’s Adam Rowles.
The Indians had three open weights, accounting for one forfeit win by Priory and three forfeit wins for Windsor.
Girls
The Lady Indians and Marquette split two contested matches in the dual.
Pacific’s Zoe Fisher (122 pounds) pinned Mari Blumenthal in 3:14.
Marquette’s Rebecca Strong (132) won in 2:50 by pin against Caylin McDonald.
Emmaline Steel (137), Scarlett Boyer (151) and Alyssa Sigler (195) each won by forfeit for the Lady Indians.
Marquette’s Maddy Barton (127) was unopposed.
Next for Pacific is a boys tournament Friday and Saturday at MICDS.