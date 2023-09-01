After getting back in the swing of things in tournament play to open the season, the Lady Indians earned a sweep in their first best-of-five matchup of the year.
Pacific (2-3-1) went on the road to pick up three straight sets over Fox (1-4), 25-12, 25-11, 25-21.
“The girls came out to play tonight,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “They came out fired up and ready to show what they could do. I thought their energy and hustle was outstanding.”
The Lady Indians were able to recover from some bumps and bruises and illnesses at the Windsor Tournament Saturday to get back to full strength in time for Monday.
“We were fortunate to get two of our starters back to 100% tonight from this weekend,” Brammeier said. “We did a great job at blocking tonight, shutting down their offense and keeping them out of system. I also think our defense did a tremendous job picking up anything that came their way and never taking a play off.”
Statistics were not available at deadline.
Pacific plays its first home game Wednesday, hosting Northwest at 6:15 p.m.
