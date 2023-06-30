Digging out a home doubleheader sweep Sunday, the Pacific Post 320 Senior Legion team will have a bye in the opening round of the Ninth District Tournament.
Pacific finished its district campaign with an 8-2 mark, placing second behind Washington Post 218 by virtue of sweeping Elsberry Post 226, 7-2 and 11-9.
“Sunday’s games were hot, but we had some of our guys back giving us some flexibility,” Post 320 Manager Clint Meyer said.
Pacific also improved to 11-4 with the wins while Elsberry fell to 10-9 overall, 4-5 in the Ninth District. Elsberry had one more league game with St. Charles Post 312 Monday.
In the opener, Pacific found itself down, 2-0, just three batters into the game. Post 320 limited damage from there and scored seven unanswered runs.
In the second game, Pacific was the visiting team and pushed ahead in the top of the eighth, 9-8, but Elsberry tied it in the bottom of the inning.
Pacific was able to score twice after loading the bases with one out in the 10th to win the game.
First game
Elsberry’s Alex Kinne hit a two-run home run in the top of the first to put the visitors on top, 2-0. It was Kinne’s second first-inning home run in as many days.
“Mason Snider and Jack Meyer pitched great for us in the first game,” Meyer said. “Elsberry’s only runs came off a two-run homer in the first inning. After that, Mason settled in and did a fantastic job going five innings and Jack came in and closed out the last two innings. Gavin Mabe had a big game at the plate. He had two home runs that were both absolutely crushed.”
However, that was all Post 226 got off of Pacific’s pitching.
Post 320 cut the lead in half with a run in the bottom of the first.
Mabe launched the game-tying home run in the bottom of the third.
Pacific added two more runs in the fifth and scored three times in the sixth, two on Mabe’s second home run on the game, to blow the game open.
Post 320 outhit Elsberry, 9-6. Post 226 made four errors.
Snider started on the hill for Post 320 and lasted five innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits and seven walks. He struck out two.
Snider was at 98 pitches when Jack Meyer took over and he pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out one.
Mabe had two hits, both home runs.
Cole Hansmann and Trevor Klund both had two hits.
Klund doubled. He also robbed Elsberry of a hit with a leaping catch at the left field fence.
Andrew Payne also doubled.
Ethan Simpson and Weston Kulick added singles.
Mabe and Meyer were walked. Mabe’s pass was intentional.
Simpson added a stolen base.
Simpson, Mabe and Drew Beffa scored twice. Payne scored once.
Mabe drove in three. Payne, Klund and Meyer each had one RBI.
Gavin Woodson took the loss for Elsberry, going 5.1 innings while allowing seven runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks. He struck out seven.
Gavin Marshall got the final out after Woodson reached the pitch limit.
Marshall led the Elsberry offense with two singles.
Kinney homered while Woodson, Alex Miller and Kyle Turnbull each singled.
Woodson drew three walks and Miller walked twice.
Second game
In the second game, the teams changed roles with Pacific being the visitor. Post 320 set the tone with six runs in the top of the second inning.
Elsberry immediately started chipping back with a run in the bottom of that frame.
Post 226 scored three times in the third and once in the fourth, cutting the gap to 6-5.
Pacific added two runs in the top of the fifth, but Elsberry countered with three in the bottom of the sixth to tie it.
Regulation ended at 8-8.
Pacific scored in the top of the eighth, but Elsberry got a two-out double by Turnbull to plate Kinne and tie it again.
In the top of the 10th, Pacific took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Mabe to plate Payne. Hansmann drove in Klund for an insurance run and Mabe locked down Elsberry in order in the bottom of the 10th to secure the win.
“The second game was a much tighter game and went 10 innings,” Meyer said. “We got two go-ahead runs in the top of the 10th inning in order to secure the win and the end to a long day of baseball.”
Jack Meyer started for Post 320 and went 2.2 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk. He struck out two.
Weston Kulick pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Mabe pitched the final two innings, allowing one walk, for the win.
“Jack came back out and started the second game for us,” Clint Meyer said. “Weston Kulick was the next man up and he came in and was able to eat up some innings and keep us in the game. Gavin Mabe then came in and pitched the final two innings and got the win. He had a big day.”
Hansmann was the top batter with three hits, including a double.
Klund, Simpson and Joey Mach each had two hits. Simpson and Klund both doubled.
Luke Gerling, Reincke and Beffa singled.
Klund and Ayden Biedenstein both walked twice. Simpson, Mabe, Mach, Gerling and Payne walked once.
Simpson and Mabe were hit by pitches.
Klund and Payne both stole two bases. Simpson had one steal.
Mabe had two sacrifice flies.
Klund scored three runs. Snider crossed the plate twice. Simpson, Hansmann, Mach, Gerling, Beffa and Payne scored once.
Simpson had three RBIs. Klund, Mabe and Hansmann all drove in two. Gerling added one RBI.
“Cole Hansmann had a great game at the plate, getting three hits,” Meyer said. “Trevor Klund, Ethan Simpson and Joey Mach also had two hits apiece.”
Miller pitched the first six innings, allowing eight runs (three earned) on nine hits, six walks and a hit batter. He struck out five.
Marshall pitched four innings and took the loss. He allowed three runs on three hits, three walks and a hit batter. Marshall fanned three.
Turnbull and Marshall each had three hits.
Kinne, Landon Niederer and DJ Feldmann recorded two hits each.
Turnbull, Kinne and Feldmann doubled.
Marshall scored three runs. Turnbull and Walker Chandler each drove in two.
