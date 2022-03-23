While a shutout was just out of reach for the Pacific baseball Indians Saturday, a Four Rivers Conference Tournament victory was not.
Pacific (1-0) opened the conference’s inaugural preseason tournament in Owensville with a 5-1 victory over Sullivan (0-1).
The Indians scored first with two runs in the bottom of the second. The score stood at 2-0 until a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth gave Pacific some breathing room.
Sullivan scratched out its only run of the contest in the top of the seventh.
Pacific worked its way out of multiple threatening scenarios as the Eagles loaded the bases in the top of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Catcher Carter Myers came through in the top of the fourth to get the last out, picking off the trailing runner at first base for the final out. It was the third runner he tossed out on the basepaths in the contest.
In the fifth inning, Weston Kulick came to the mound in relief, inheriting two base runners. He struck out two batters before issuing a walk to load the bases, and then got out of the inning by inducing a lazy fly ball to center fielder Ethan Broser to end the threat.
In the top of the sixth, a walk, a single and an error loaded the bases for Sullivan with one out. Kulick recorded a strikeout and the lead runner was caught trying to steal home for the final out.
At the plate, Pacific tallied seven hits.
Andrew Payne, Myers and Matt Reincke each doubled.
Matt Reincke, Myers, Kulick and Trevor Klund all singled.
Ayden Biedenstein, Klund, Payne, Kulick and Mason Snider scored one run apiece.
Reincke drove in two runs. Payne, Kulick and Myers were credited with one RBI apiece.
Snider walked twice. Biedenstein and Ethan Simpson each drew a walk.
Biedenstein, Simpson and Klund each stole a base.
Wes Branson started on the mound for the Indians, tossing 3.2 shutout innings. He struck out four batters, allowed six hits and issued four walks.
Kulick pitched 2.1 innings, striking out four. He allowed four walks and one hit.
Jake Collier closed out the game on the mound, striking out one and allowing one run on one hit and two walks.
Lucas Parsons doubled and singled for the Eagles.
Tyler Hopen singled twice. Cambrian Koch, Dayton Skaggs, Lane Blankenship and Seth Valley all singled.
Drake Gawer pitched the first three innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two.
Koch pitched two innings and allowed three runs on four hits and one walk.
Gavin Schmidt got the final three outs and allowed one walk.
The semifinals of the tournament were held Monday with Pacific facing Owensville in the winner’s bracket at Union, while Sullivan hosted St. James in a consolation bracket contest.
The final round is scheduled for Wednesday with Union hosting two games and Sullivan hosting two games.