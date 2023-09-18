With two more victories this week, the winning streak for the Pacific volleyball Lady Indians extended to eight matches.
Pacific (11-4-1) won a pair of road contests, sweeping Seckman (8-4-2) Monday, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17, and defeated Whitfield (8-3-1) in four sets Thursday, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18.
Pacific jumped out to a 21-9 lead at Whitfield Thursday.
“We were trying some new things that didn’t end up working out for us and dropped the second set,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “Whitfield was a scrappy team and wouldn’t go down without a fight. It was a fun game to watch.”
Pacific didn’t have any similar struggles against Seckman.
“The girls came out against Seckman and dominated,” Brammeier said. “They left it all on the court the entire game.
“Our blocks were outstanding, our defense was scrappy, and we were aggressive offensively. The best game they have played so far.”
Pacific’s statistics from the two matches were not available at print deadline.
Pacific next faces St. Francis Borgia Monday at Ray DeGreeff Gymnasium at 6 p.m.
