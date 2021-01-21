The Pacific basketball Indians have now won eight of their last nine games.
Pacific (9-3) won for the third time in a row Friday at home, 55-40, over Northwest (1-11).
Pacific held a 27-20 lead at halftime, which Northwest cut to 37-34 at the end of the third period.
“It was a physical game for us,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “They had a couple guys inside that were pushing us around at the basket. I think down the line, that will be good for us when it comes to what we will see at districts.”
Gavin Racer led Pacific with 21 points.
Don’TA Harris knocked through 12 points.
Jacob Sauvage (nine points), Jack Meyer (five), Gavin Bukowsky (four), Quin Blackburn (two) and Nick Iliff (two) contributed to Pacific’s offensive total.
Sauvage led in rebounds with 10, assists with four and steals with four.
Other rebounders included Harris (six), Racer (six), Blackburn (three), Meyer (three), Bukowsky (two), Iliff (two) and Devin Casey (one).
Also recording assists were Harris (three), Casey (two) and Bukowsky (one).
Bukowsky and Harris both made two steals. Blackburn stole one.
Blackburn made three blocks. Bukowsky blocked two. Harris and Casey each blocked one.
Pacific rallied in the fourth quarter to outscore Northwest, 18-6, and put the game away.
“As the game wore on, our defense clamped down,” Bradfisch said. “We held them to one possession and got out in transition.”
The Indians put through 22 free throws in the game.
“That’s got to be close to a season high,” Bradfisch said. “We did a good job getting into the bonus in both halves.”
Bradfisch said another key was his team collecting 12 offensive rebounds.
Pacific played at Washington Tuesday, after The Missourian’s print deadline. The Indians remain on the road at Winfield Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m.