Pacific stayed perfect in Four Rivers Conference volleyball action Thursday evening in New Haven.
Pacific (5-5-1, 2-0) defeated New Haven (7-6-3, 1-1) in four games Thursday, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19, 25-17.
“I was proud of the way the girls came out to play,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “I feel like they are finally starting to click as a team. Our offense and defense were both great. I thought we did a great job of being aggressive with our serves and our swings. We still have some errors to clean up before next game but overall, it was a great game on both sides of the court.”
Annie Tomlinson (15 kills) and Caroline Tomlinson (14) led up front for the Lady Indians. Caroline Tomlinson added two blocks and served five aces.
Erin Brooks notched nine kills and four blocks, and Baylee Moore recorded seven kills.
Lauren Langenbacher passed for 32 assists.
Dig totals included Kamryn Bukowsky (17), Megan Langenbacher (11), Lauren Langenbacher (11), Jenna Adair (five) and Sophie Deusinger (four).
“Pacific was better than us last night,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “We had too many hitting errors to beat them.”
Hoener praised the play of Peyton Sumpter, who picked up 16 digs, and Lexi Feldmann, who had three aces with five kills, five solo blocks and two block assists. She also picked up five digs with one assist.
“Peyton had a good night passing,” Hoener said. “Lexi Feldmann also had a good night at the service line and in the front row.”
Natalie Covington was the kills leader for New Haven with eight. Aubri Meyer and Lucy Hoener each had four kills.
Covington added 15 digs. Liz Luecke was next with 13. Lucy Hoener had eight, Meyer added six, and Emma Brez and Alayna Lagemann each had one.
Covington recorded 13 assists. Lucy Hoener had eight.
Meyer logged a solo block. Luecke had three block assists. Lucy Hoener and Covington added one block assist apiece.
Sumpter served two aces while Luecke and Covington each added one.
Playing Tuesday the Lady Indians swept Sullivan, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21.
“It was a really fun and intense game,” Brammeier said. “The rallies were long and hard fought over. I was impressed with the girls’ drive to keep fighting the entire game.”
Lauren Langenbacher tied a school record with 34 assists.
Caroline Tomlinson and Erin Brooks each added 10 kills. Annie Tomlinson had nine kills.
Caroline Tomlinson had six blocks and three assists. Brooks also had three blocks. Annie Tomlinson posted two blocks.
Kamryn Bukowsky picked up 13 digs. Kaitlyn Payne recorded three kills with eight digs.
“The girls came out ready to play,” Brammeier said. “They were excited for the first conference game of the year. I thought our offense was great and really starting to develop. I thought our defense and serve receive was really solid as well. Sullivan is a really strong defensive team.”