Rapping out 12 hits, the Pacific Lady Indians remained unbeaten in Four Rivers Conference softball play Tuesday.
Pacific (4-5, 3-0) scored the first six runs to open up an early lead on the way to a 10-3 victory at St. Clair (3-6, 1-2).
The Lady Indians scored four runs in the first inning, two in the second, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the seventh.
St. Clair scored once in the fourth inning and added two more runs in the sixth.
Olivia Walker was a force near the top of the Pacific lineup, swatting a triple and a double. In another at-bat she made it all the way to third on an outfield error.
“Her second triple was well hit but was an error,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said.
She scored three times and drove in a pair of runs.
Briauna Swinford singled three times and drove in two.
Bella Walker tripled, singled and walked with two runs batted in, a stolen base and one run scored.
Taylor Hanger singled twice, drove in two runs, stole two bases and scored twice.
Trinity Brandhorst singled, walked twice, stole a base and scored three runs.
“Freshman Trinity Brandhorst has made a significant impact already in that leadoff spot,” Lewis said. “She gets on base a lot, whether it be hitting the ball well, walks or just hustling out a ground ball. She is quick and aggressive on the base paths.”
Molly Prichard singled, scored and drove in a run.
Shelby Kelemen singled and stole a base.
Mariah Dodson stole a base.
Hanger threw four innings of two-hit ball, allowing one run and striking out six to earn the win.
Jaylynn Miller closed out the win. In three innings of work, she allowed two unearned runs on two hits and struck out four.
For St. Clair, Kaitly Janson doubled twice and drove in all three runs.
Jess Bess tripled, stole a base and scored twice.
Madelyn Ruszala singled.
Emma Davis scored once.
Ruszala threw all seven innings. She surrendered seven earned runs on 13 hits and three walks, striking out five.
The Lady Indians next take the field Monday at home against St. Francis Borgia Regional. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
St. Clair lost 10-0 to defending Four Rivers Conference champions Sullivan Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs return home to host Owensville Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.