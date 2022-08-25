With three sets of three innings, the Pacific softball Lady Indians tuned up for the new season Friday.
Pacific scrimmaged with Seckman, Festus and North County at Seckman’s preseason jamboree event. The Lady Indians trailed Seckman, 5-4, tied Festus, 6-6, and were blanked by North County, 1-0.
Booklynn Kittrell, a returning starter at catcher, had a 3-3 day at the plate between the three scrimmages, driving in five runs.
Molly Prichard clubbed a two-run home run against Seckman.
“We are really excited about this team after seeing what the girls could do in the jamboree,” Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “We played a lot of girls in different spots and got a better feel for what they can do and where they might be the most beneficial for us.”
Pacific begins the regular season Friday at the Sullivan Tournament. The Lady Indians are scheduled to face Helias, Mexico and Webster Groves in pool play.
Pacific had a big first-inning against the Lady Tigers, rallying for six runs.
Jaylynn Miller tossed two innings and allowed just one unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts.
“She was throwing the ball well,” Lewis said.
Freshman Elizabeth Groom pitched the third inning. She was charged with five runs, four earned, on one hit and three walks with one strikeout.
The first inning scoring came on an RBI single by Hannah Duggan, a three-RBI double by Kittrell and a two-RBI double by Briauna Swinford.
Trinity Brandhorst also doubled in the contest.
Prichard delivered the big blow of the scrimmage with the hosts, smashing her home run in the top of the third inning to put a pair of runs on the scoreboard.
Kittrell chased home another pair of runs with a two-RBI single in the top of the first.
Seckman netted one run in the bottom of the second and four in the third.
Brandhorst fired two innings from the circle, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with one strikeout.
“(She) looked really strong,” Lewis said. “She held them to only three hits and one run. She also contributed at the plate with a solid base hit and a run scored.”
Freshman Payten McFarland pitched the third inning and allowed four runs on three hits and three runs.
Kittrell singled a second time in the contest. Miller and Groom each walked and scored.
McKenna Lay also drew a walk.
The Lady Raiders scored the only run of this outing in the top of the second inning.
Freshman Brooke Bearden fired all three innings for Pacific and allowed just one unearned run on one hit and one walk. She fanned five batters.
“She did great her first time out in a varsity setting,” Lewis said. “We struggled to get anything going offensively in this match.”
Prichard and Lay each singled for Pacific, collecting the Lady Indians’ only two hits of the scrimmage.
Lily Marshall drew a walk.