Pacific’s softball Lady Indians stranded St. Francis Borgia’s tying run on the bases Monday to seal an 8-7 victory.
Borgia (8-4) started things on the right foot, scoring two runs in the first inning.
However, Pacific (11-10) responded with two runs to tie it in the bottom of the second.
“This was a big win for us and hopefully will provide us with some confidence going forward toward the end of the year games and districts,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said.
After Borgia tacked on two more runs in the top of the third, Pacific again answered with a four-run rally in the home half.
Pacific scored another run in the fourth and both teams added a tally in the fifth, leaving Pacific with an 8-5 advantage.
“Pacific played well,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “They put the ball in play and put themselves in a good position to win. We gave up too many free bases and did not execute when we needed to. Moving forward, we need to do a better job making adjustments at the plate and limiting baserunners.”
Jaylynn Miller, the winning pitcher in the contest, allowed two unearned runs in the final frame before recording the final out in a complete-game effort.
Miller struck out seven batters in the contest and walked none. She surrendered three earned runs on 10 hits.
“It was a really solid game against a good offense,” Lewis said.
Borgia utilized two pitchers, Celia Gildehaus and Paige Vogelgesang.
Gildehaus pitched the first two innings. She struck out two and walked five while allowing five runs (two earned) on four hits.
Vogelgesang fired four innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk, striking out two.
Molly Prichard had the big stick for the Lady Indians, clubbing two doubles and a single to drive in two runs.
Brooke Bearden played a pivotal role in setting the table for the Pacific offense. She singled twice, walked, stole three bases and scored three runs.
McKenna Lay doubled and drove in two runs.
Bri Swinford singled, walked, stole a base and scored.
Hannah Duggan singled, walked and scored.
Ellie Groom singled, walked and drove in a run.
Brooklynn Kittrell walked, stole a base and scored twice.
Miller walked, stole a base and scored.
Three of Borgia’s 10 hits came off the bat of Clara Nowak, who doubled and singled twice. Nowak scored three times.
Amanda Dorpinghaus singled twice, stole a base and drove in two runs.
Averi Glosemeyer singled twice and scored.
Vogelgesang singled and scored.
Haley Puetz singled, stole three bases, scored and drove in two runs.
Sydney Kessler connected for a single.
Pacific returned to Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday at Owensville, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Borgia plays Washington Wednesday in a crosstown showdown at Lakeview Park, starting at 4:30 p.m.
