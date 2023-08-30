Pacific’s bats threw eight runs on the scoreboard in the first two innings of Saturday’s final game of the Sullivan Peoples Bank Back to School Softball Classic.
Pacific’s bats threw eight runs on the scoreboard in the first two innings of Saturday’s final game of the Sullivan Peoples Bank Back to School Softball Classic.
Pacific (2-1) defeated Northwest (1-2), 8-3, in the Black Bracket third-place game.
The event was divided into two eight-team brackets after the 16-team pool play rounds Friday were canceled due to excessive heat and humidity. Washington won the gold bracket and Linn won the black bracket.
After Northwest scored a run in the top of the first, Pacific bounced back with three runs in the home half and built a commanding lead with five more runs in the second.
Northwest got one run back in the third inning and one in the fifth.
Jaylynn Miller was the winning pitcher. In five innings, she allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and six walks with four strikeouts.
“It started raining and rained pretty much the whole game,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “She pitched an excellent game considering the conditions.”
Ellie Groom and Miller both doubled and drove in a run. Groom also walked and scored twice.
Ashlynn Young, Brooke Bearden, Trinity Brandhorst and Payten McFarland each singled.
“We hit the ball well as a team with six of our starters racking up hits,” Lewis said.
McKenna Lay and Elizabeth Tollison earned two walks apiece. Brandhorst, Groom, Linenweber and Young all walked once.
Bearden and Young both scored twice. Brandhorst and Lay each scored once.
McFarland drove in two runs. Bearden tallied one RBI.
Brandhorst stole two bases. Bearden stole one.
Northwest used three pitchers.
Jordin Ragan pitched one inning and allowed four runs on three hits and three walks.
Kaylee Eddings tossed one inning and allowed four runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Adeline Paszkiewicz pitched two shutout innings and walked three batters.
Northwest’s three hits were a triple by Rose Consolino and singles by Skye Cornia and Ragan.
Morgan Nix walked twice. Cornia, Consolino, Eddings and Allie Lewellen all walked once.
Cornia scored two runs and Consolino scored once.
Maddy Mauzy and Ragan each drove in a run.
Cornia stole a base.
After playing on the road Monday at Ft. Zumwalt North, the Lady Indians have their home opener Tuesday against Cuba at 4:30 p.m.
