Numbers are showing an uptick for both variations of “football” at Pacific High School this fall.
While the Indians on the gridiron have close to 60 players out for the team, numbers are also up on the pitch for the school’s boys soccer team.
Second-year soccer Head Coach Steve Smith reported turnout over 30.
“We’re in the mid 30s and we plan to keep them all,” Smith said. “It’s a quality group of guys. We’re really impressed with the amount of incoming freshman coming into the program that will help balance out the number of seniors we will have graduate after this season.”
The soccer Indians will field teams at both the JV and varsity levels.
“There’s a good number of players that could potentially swing and play minutes for both squads,” Smith said.
Weather has been mostly tame for MSHSAA’s first official week of fall practices, with the exception of a heat advisory Monday and thunderstorms in the area that same night.
“After last fall’s tryouts with the storms and heat index, we’re prepared for anything and appreciate our Athletic Director (Blair Thompson) goes above and beyond securing us backup places to train.”
Smith is one of five returning head coaches for Pacific’s six fall teams along with Paul Day (football), Joe Brammeier (volleyball), Tonya Lewis (softball) and Rob Schimsa (girls golf).
The only head coaching change at the school comes in the cross country program where Rob Schwierjohn takes over.
“My transition into my coaching position has been great,” Schwierjohn said. “Our AD and my two assistant coaches (Lindsay Lee and Angie O’Neill) have been really supportive in helping me get the program running.”
Schwierjohn reports 24 runners have come out for the co-ed program this year, split almost evenly with 14 boys and 10 girls.
The first of the preseason jamborees begin next Friday. The start of regular season events is scheduled for Aug. 26.
