League play could not have started any better for the Pacific soccer Indians.
Pacific (4-3, 1-0) won at home Monday against St. Clair (0-5, 0-2), 8-0.
The Indians tallied five goals in the first half to build a comfortable advantage.
Freshman Chayse Gilson led Pacific with a hat trick.
“(That will be the) first of many in his varsity career,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said.
Blake Bearden netted a brace.
Ayden Biedenstein, Ethan Flaherty and Trevor Klund added one goal apiece.
Flaherty recorded two assists.
Bearden, James Chism, Connor Higginbotham and Klund were each credited with one assist.
Biedenstein and Drew Beffa split the shutout in goal.
“I know it’s not the result they wanted, but I admire the St. Clair players for never giving up,” Smith said.
Pacific played on the road at Affton Tuesday and will not see action again until the Hillsboro Tournament next week.
The Indians share a pool with Lutheran South, Perryville and Seckman at the event.
St. Clair next plays Wednesday at Rolla at 5 p.m.