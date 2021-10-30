Riding two first half goals and a clean sheet on defense, the soccer Indians wrapped the regular season Wednesday in the win column.
Pacific (11-13) won on the road at Windsor (6-14), 2-0. In previous action this week, Pacific lost at home to Seckman (17-4) Tuesday, 7-0.
Windsor
Ayden Biedenstein notched the shutout for the Indians without needing to make a save in the Pacific goal.
Nick Bukowsky struck the first goal for the Indians and teammate Trevor Klund followed up with the second score of the first period.
Sach Wolf was credited with an assist.
Windsor goalie Andrew Tanner recorded six saves.
Seckman
The Jaguars had one player triple up and another double up in Tuesday’s action.
Seckman controlled the offense behind a Dominic Grasso hat trick and a Levi Marsh brace.
The Jaguars led, 5-0, at halftime.
Brady Gossett and Tyler Kuhn scored the other two Seckman goals.
Austin Reynolds was credited with two assists.
Chris Ferrario and Marsh each made one assist.
Goalkeeper Sanel Catic notched two saves in keeping Pacific out of the net for the shutout.
The Class 3 District 4 Tournament begins Saturday at Capital City. Pacific, the district’s No. 7 seed, takes on the host team, No. 2 Capital City, in Saturday’s quarterfinal round at noon.