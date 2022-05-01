Pacific’s baseball Indians already had a no-hitter earlier this week against Bishop DuBourg.
Playing St. James Thursday, they added a one-hitter in a 12-0 Four Rivers Conference win over St. James.
Weston Kulick hurled this gem, allowing one hit over five innings for the win. Kulick struck out seven Tigers in the game. He faced one batter over the minimum and needed 56 pitches for the five innings.
“That would have been two perfect games in the same week,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “Weston lost it on the second-to-last hitter. I thought we had the guy struck out on the 2-2 pitch. It was a curveball that the hitter ducked and I think it fooled the ump because it was right there. The next pitch was a single to right.”
As important, the win allowed Pacific (14-2, 5-0) to stay in contention for a Four Rivers Conference showdown against Union (15-0, 5-0) for the league title Tuesday in Pacific. The game, which starts at 4:30 p.m., also will serve as the championship game of the FRC Preseason Tournament.
In Thursday’s game, the Indians gave Kulick plenty of early offensive support. Pacific scored four runs in the bottom of the first and added single runs in the second and third. The Indians scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth.
St. James dropped to 2-11 overall, 1-5 in the league, with the loss.
Ayden Biedenstein and Trevor Klund each had two of the eight Pacific hits. Klund doubled.
Ethan Broser tripled. Carter Myers, Ethan Simpson and Mason Snider each singled.
Cole Hansmann, Dylan Mooney and Myers walked.
Broser was hit by pitches twice. Biedenstein, Matt Reincke, Simpson, Hansmann and Klund each were hit once.
Klund stole two bases. Biedenstein had one steal.
Klund, Biedenstein, Broser, Hansmann and Simpson scored two runs apiece. Andrew Payne and Snider each scored once.
Snider drove in four runs. Biedenstein had three RBIs while Klund drove in two and Broser had one RBI.
James Perkins had the St. James hit.
Dylan Schacht and Aidan Stricklan pitched for the Tigers. Stricklan took the loss.