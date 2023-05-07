It’s almost like clockwork.
For the third time this season, the Pacific soccer Lady Indians scored two goals while defeating St. Francis Borgia, 2-0.
Updated: May 7, 2023 @ 1:15 pm
For the third time this season, the Pacific soccer Lady Indians scored two goals while defeating St. Francis Borgia, 2-0.
The Lady Indians (11-5-1) made it a season sweep Wednesday at home over the Lady Knights (7-12-1).
Pacific also won 2-0 over Borgia at the Rolla Tournament March 17 and 2-1 at the Blue Cat Cup in Union May 26.
“After what was one of the biggest wins in girls soccer program history, upsetting Lindbergh, 3-2, in overtime the night prior, we knew Borgia was going to be a tough contest,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “They’re relatively young and have some really good players, and although we had beaten them twice throughout the season, it’s really difficult to beat a team three times. It being also senior night, I was wondering how the girls would respond.”
Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino knew the game would be a major challenge.
“Pacific is an aggressive, well-coached team,” Severino said. “They always come ready to play.”
Pacific scored once in each half against Borgia. Senior Felicity Land scored off of a rebound in the seventh minute to put the Lady Indians on top.
Junior Rhyan Murphy doubled the Pacific lead in the 42nd minute at the start of the second half, smashing in a shot after the ball popped free from Borgia goalkeeper Madison Lammert.
Junior Madison Land was credited with one assist in the game.
Junior Emily Hemenway logged five saves to record the shutout.
“Emily Hemenway, who’s been injured most of the season, earned her first shutout of the season,” Smith noted.
Severino said Borgia had many positives.
“I believe this was one of our better games of not resorting to clearing the ball every time, and making a concerted effort to connect passes,” Severino said.
Smith said Pacific set the tone early.
“We came out fast and strong and created a lot of opportunities, but couldn’t find the back of the net,” Smith said. “Credit to the keeper (Lammert) to position herself well in the goal so a lot of our shots went right at her. Felicity Land, a senior who’s playing her first year of high school soccer, scored the first goal off a rebound from a shot by Abbey Hall.”
Lammert faced pressure for most of the game, but only allowed the two goals.
“Madison Lammert had a great game,” Severino said. “She 100 percent kept us in the game at times, making some timely saves.”
Smith said Murphy made the second goal happen.
“Rhyan Murphy went hard for a 50/50 with the keeper and came up with the ball to get that important second goal,” Smith said. “We would have liked to have gotten a third to put the game away, because Borgia is capable of coming back especially with their playmaker, Abby Schutte.”
Severino saw positives in field play as well.
“Olivia Wunderlich and Clara Heggemann both played well,” Severino said. “They were strong on the ball and were making it a point to find feet to move the ball up the field.”
Severino feels the game should help Borgia for the rest of the season.
“We are always looking for progress and I’d say there was definitely progression during this game,” Severino said. “We have to keep building and improving for the postseason.”
