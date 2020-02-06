After getting off to a dominant start, the Lady Indians won the consolation final at the sixth annual Washington Tournament.
Pacific (10-7) defeated Waynesville (2-9) in the final round of the tournament Friday, 36-27.
The Lady Indians held Waynesville to just two points in the first quarter, leading 12-2 at the end of that period.
“We played really good defense,” Pacific Head Coach Bill Thoele said. “We were talking. We were getting in the right position and that was probably the best defensive game we’ve had all year. They got a little closer at the end, but it doesn’t matter how much you win by. I wanted to make sure all my kids played and enjoy being a part of the team.”
At halftime, Pacific held an 18-7 advantage and the score stood at 29-17 after three quarters.
“We’ve got 10 wins this year and I think there’s a lot of people that didn’t think we’d win five games all year,” Thoele said. “The girls have doubled it already. They keep working hard. They’re a good group of girls and win or lose, they’re going to be there.”
Cori O’Neill finished with her second consecutive double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. She added one assist, one steal and a blocked shot.
O’Neill, who was selected to represent Pacific on the All-Tournament team, finished just two points shy last Monday against Warrenton of having a double-double in all three games of the tournament.
Lilly Prichard added eight points for the Lady Indians. Shelby Kelemen scored seven, Kiley Stahl four and Annie Mueller three.
Stahl grabbed eight rebounds. Brenna Moore made six rebounds, Mueller five and Prichard three.
Mueller led in assists with three. Stahl added one assist.
Kelemen grabbed two steals. Hannah Bruns, Samantha Schneider and Stahl each stole one.
Mueller blocked two shots. Bruns and Stahl both blocked one.
Scoring for Waynesville were Arainana Jones (nine points), Toni Durrant (five), Astacia Garcia (four), Asia Morgan (four), Brielle Garcia (two), Kylee Mitchell (two) and Kaylee Gambill (one).
Pacific returned to Four Rivers Conference play Monday at New Haven and traveled to Eureka Tuesday. The team next plays Thursday, hosting FRC rival St. James at 7 p.m.