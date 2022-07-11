The Pacific Post 320 Seniors are ending Ninth District play and the regular season on a hot streak.
Post 320 (9-8) won its fourth game in a row Thursday, topping visiting Hannibal Post 55 in the regular season finale at Pacific High School, 12-2.
Pacific ends the regular season on a four-game winning streak, including two wins over Hannibal, one over Union Post 297 and one against Rhineland.
The Ninth District postseason tournament for the senior division begins next week.
Post 320 did most of its damage in the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday, scoring seven runs.
Pacific also scored once in the third and four times in the fifth.
Hannibal pushed across both its runs in the top of the fourth.
Drew Beffa was the winning pitcher, holding Hannibal to four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in a complete-game five-inning effort.
Post 320 collected 12 hits — two doubles by Andrew Payne and Trevor Klund and 10 singles.
Ethan Simpson, Beffa and Matthew Reincke each singled twice.
Klund, Noah Carrico, Joey Mach and Weston Kulick each had one single.
Kulick drew a pair of walks. Payne walked once.
Klund scored three runs and Simpson two. Cole Hansmann, Kulick, Reincke, Payne, Mach and Carrico all scored once.
Simpson and Beffa each drove in three runs.
Reincke and Klund contributed two RBIs apiece.
Mach and Kulick each drove in one.
Hansmann, Mach and Klund were hit by pitches. Klund stole two bases.
Hannibal’s pitchers were Gabe Howe and Camden Fischer.
Howe pitched four innings and allowed eight runs on nine hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Fischer recorded one out in the fifth before Pacific reached the run rule.
Hannibal’s runs both came on a two-run home run by Xavier Lucas.
Matthew Miller singled and scored.
Caleb Nelson doubled.
Spencer Whetstone added a single.