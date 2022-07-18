Starting its journey back through the Ninth District Senior Legion Tournament losers’ bracket, Pacific Post 320 edged Rhineland Post 147 Thursday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 9-7.
Pacific (11-10) did most of its damage in one inning, scoring eight times in the bottom of the first. Post 320 added a run in the bottom of the fourth.
“We struggled with pitching and defense in the top of the first but picked ourselves up with an eight-run bottom half,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “We then went pretty quiet at the plate for the rest of the game.”
Rhineland, which ended its season at 9-12, scored twice in the top of the first and five more times in the second before being held scoreless the rest of the way.
Pacific outhit Rhineland, 14-6. Post 320 made two of the three errors in the game.
Joey Mach went 4-4 to lead the offense. One of his hits was a double.
“Joe had a big night at the plate,” Carter said.
Trevor Klund doubled twice. Weston Kulick and Matt Reincke each had two singles.
Cole Hansmann and Andrew Payne doubled once. Ethan Simpson and Drew Beffa each had one single.
Simpson and Trey Kulick drew walks. Payne was hit by a pitch.
Conner Bollinger and Simpson both stole bases.
Bollinger crossed the plate twice. Simpson, Weston Kulick, Reincke, Payne, Beffa, Trey Kulick and Klund scored once.
Hansmann, Payne and Klund drove in two runs apiece. Mach and Beffa each had one RBI.
Luke Gerling started on the hill for Pacific, going 1.2 innings while allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits, two walks and three hit batters.
Bennett Parker was the winner, pitching 5.1 innings in relief. He allowed one hit and hit two batters while striking out five.
“Luke battled through 1.2 innings on the mound and Bennett shut the door for 5.1 innings, only allowing one hit,” Carter said.
Cole Traub started for Rhineland and went five innings, allowing nine runs on 14 hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Trace Erfling pitched the sixth inning, striking out one.
Eric Williams recorded two of the six hits for Post 147. Kenny Hoener, Gavin Hackmann, Erfling and Caden Humphrey each had one hit.
Jordan Heying walked twice. Hoener and JJ Mundwiller each were hit by two pitches. Williams was hit once.
Williams stole three bases. Hoener had two swipes and Mundwiller stole one base.
Hoener and Mundwiller both scored twice. Heying, Williams and Humphrey scored once.
Hoener and Hackmann both drove in two runs. Erfling had one RBI.
Rhineland initially was set to miss the five-team tournament, but Hannibal Post 55 dropped out, elevating Post 147 to the fifth spot for the event.
The win put Pacific into the Ninth District Tournament losers’ bracket final immediately following.
Pacific defeated second-seeded Union Post 297 in that game. The story is elsewhere in this section.
With the win over Union, Pacific earned a spot in next week’s Missouri Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament, which also will be played at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. Teams from District 8 (Jefferson City Post 5) and District 2 (Moberly Post 6) will join Pacific and host Washington Post 218 in the event.