St. Peters Post 313 came out the starting gates strong in both games Tuesday.
Post 313 (5-1) swept Pacific Post 320 (1-6) Tuesday in Pacific, 11-0 and 11-1.
St. Peters established an early lead in both contests.
The first game, Post 313 scored three runs in the first inning, but waited until the fifth inning to add to the lead with another run. St. Peters tallied a final seven runs in the sixth inning to end the contest.
For the rematch, the visitors flipped to the home side of the scoreboard and got off to an even better start with six runs in the bottom of the first. Post 313 then added one run in the second, two in the third and two in the sixth.
Post 320 scored its lone run of the night in the final inning of the nightcap.
First game
Pacific had three scattered hits in the contest against St. Peters starter Dylan Alsop.
In six innings pitched, Alsop walked two batters and fanned eight.
Ethan Simpson, Luke Gerling and Conner Bollinger all singled for Pacific.
Matthew Reincke and Joey Mach both reached on walks.
Jordan Williams started on the mound. In 0.2 of an inning, he allowed three runs on three hits.
Wesley Branson tossed the next 3.1 innings without allowing a run. He walked three and allowed two hits while striking out three.
Bollinger pitched the last two innings and was charged with eight unearned runs on five hits and two walks, striking out one.
Second game
Post 320’s offensive woes continued in the rematch with Pacific again held to just three hits.
Cole Hansmann doubled, moving runner Drew Beffa, who had reached on an error, to third in the sixth inning. Beffa then scored on Weston Kulick’s ground out to the shortstop.
Kulick and Noah Carrico also singled in the contest.
Hansmann and Andrew Payne were hit by pitches.
Beffa pitched 5.1 innings and allowed 10 runs, six earned, on 11 hits and five walks, striking out four.
Reincke also pitched in the sixth inning, but did not record an out. He was charged with one earned run on three hits.
Chase Markham was the winning pitcher for Post 313 in the second contest. In six innings, he struck out five and allowed one unearned run on three hits and no walks.
Pacific is back in action Friday, on the road at Elsberry Post 226 for a 6 p.m. doubleheader.