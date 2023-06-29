Pacific Post 320 made quick work of its second Ninth District Senior Legion game Saturday in Hannibal, defeating St. Charles Post 312, 13-3.
“On Saturday, we only had nine players available, and they battled through both games,” Post 320 Manager Clint Meyer said.
Post 320, 9-4 overall and second in the Ninth District standings at 6-2, scored in four of the five innings.
Pacific moved on top with two runs in the bottom of the first. After St. Charles scored once in the second, Pacific added two more runs.
Post 320 blew the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the third.
St. Charles scored twice in the top of the fourth, making it 10-3.
Pacific scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to end it on the run rule.
Sam Ruszala pitched for Pacific, going the distance for the win. Over five innings, he allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out five.
“We were very fortunate that both of our starting pitchers on Saturday, Drew Beffa and Sam Ruszala, were able to pitch complete games for us,” Meyer said.
Andrew Payne concluded with three hits, including a double.
Mason Snider, Ayden Biedenstein and Cole Hansmann each had two hits. Snider doubled.
Matt Reincke homered. Joey Mach, Weston Kulick and Drew Beffa singled.
Payne, Ruszala and Beffa drew walks.
Snider stole two bases. Biedenstein, Payne, Beffa and Kulick each had one steal.
Snider, Biedenstein, Payne, Hansmann, Beffa and Reincke scored two runs apiece. Mach crossed the plate once.
Biedenstein drove in three runs. Payne, Hansmann and Beffa each had two RBIs. Snider, Kulick and Reincke posted one RBI apiece.
“Our bats came alive in the game against St. Charles,” Meyer said. “We had several players with multi-hit games. Others who had been struggling at the plate came up with some hits also. Cole Hansmann had a no-doubt two-run homer to get our scoring started in the first inning. He’s been seeing the ball really well lately. Sam Ruszala did a good job on the bump throwing all five innings for the win.”
With the win, Pacific had one league doubleheader remaining in the regular season, Sunday at home against Elsberry Post 226.
Pacific won both games, 7-2 and 11-9. The 11-9 win came in 10 innings.
Post 210 closes the regular season with games at home against Hillsboro July 6 and Kirkwood July 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.