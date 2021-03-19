The third time is the charm.
For the third time, Pacific senior Callum Sitek made it to the finals of the MSHSAA state championships in boys wrestling.
On both previous occasions, Sitek was the runner-up.
This time the top of the podium was all his.
Sitek captured the Class 3 145-pound championship Friday in Independence, winning all three of his matches in the one-day event.
“Ever since that first state finals my sophomore year, I just started to elevate my training,” Sitek said. “I never looked back.”
Sitek controlled all three of his opponents, allowing just two points to be scored against him on a pair of escapes.
“It’s hard to explain Callum’s dominance in words,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott, himself an undefeated state champion for Pacific in 2007, said. “We knew going into the tournament that he was the favorite and, in our opinions, much better than the others in his bracket. And that’s saying something considering there was a previous two-time state champ and four other returning state medalists. He’s just been on another level compared to everyone that we had seen this year and his dominance this weekend just proved that once again.”
In the quarterfinals, Sitek finished Smithville junior Ethan Muir with a technical fall in the second period, 17-1.
The then finished with major decisions over Kearney senior Garrett Deason, 9-1, and Neosho sophomore Eli Zar, 8-0.
“I think I could have done more,” Sitek said. “That’s hard to look at because I got a tech and two majors, but honestly, I think you have to wrestle a little more cautiously in the state tournament, at times. The guy in the finals, he was looking for the big move, the big throw, the entire match, which ended up letting me get several slick takedowns because he wasn’t watching his hips or he wasn’t watching his legs. You’ve just got to be smart about it.”
Zar, 36-8 on the season, upset two sectional champions to make it to the finals, including then unbeaten Platte County junior Eli Rocha.
Sitek remained highly confident in the championship round.
“I wasn’t going to let anything stop me,” Sitek said. “As soon as I laid hands on him, I knew I was going to win the match.”
Sitek finished the season 52-0, the first undefeated season for a wrestler in the program since Austin Repp won the state title and went 58-0 in 2014. Repp currently serves as an assistant coach for the program.
Sitek is the program’s first state champion since Dalton Voyles in 2015.
He becomes the first state champion in Knott’s two-year tenure as the program’s head coach.
“That’s definitely a milestone for him,” Sitek said. “To get that so early in his coaching career. He’s really going to elevate the program even more. I can’t wait to see what he does.”
Sitek finishes with a career record of 192-11, the second highest win total in school history behind only Repp (203).
“This season of his was definitely one of the most dominant individual seasons in our program’s history,” Knott said. “It’s a testament to his work ethic in season and out of season. The kid is addicted to improving his skill in this sport. He will find success at the next level because of it.”
Sitek finishes as a three-time state medalist. He helped the team finish fourth in the state in 2019, where he was one of three state finalists for the Indians that year.
“He has meant so much to this team and helped to bring this program to new heights,” Knott said. “He played a pivotal role in helping us to win the state trophy two years ago and served as our team leader these past two years. The future of this program is bright, and his legacy that he is leaving behind has helped to lay the foundation for just that.”
Sitek is signed to continue wrestling at the collegiate level for Campbell University, a NCAA Div. I program.