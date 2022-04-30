Gearing up for next Monday’s Four Rivers Conference meet in Owensville, the Pacific and New Haven track programs competed Tuesday in the Hermann Invitational.
The highlight for local teams was the performance of Pacific’s Lexi Lay. She won both hurdles events.
In the varsity girls standings, Centralia was the team winner with 157.5 points. Pacific (67) a finished fifth.
New Haven closed with 22 points to place 12th among 15 schools.
On the boys side, Bowling Green won with 130 points. Pacific placed seventh with 36.5 points while New Haven scored eight points.
“I am incredibly proud of the strides both teams have made this year,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said. “I am very blessed to have so many dedicated, hardworking kids who are just a pleasure to be around day in and day out. I am really excited to see what they all can do, come the district meet in two weeks.”
New Haven’s John Tucker said it was a tough meet.
“This is one of the most competitive regular season meets we go to,” Tucker said. “It is also the first meet our seniors have had in 12 days since they are gone on the senior trip. So that makes it even more challenging, that being said I was very happy with the way we competed. We have several medalists and set several PRs.”
Girls
• Lay won the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.48. Centralia’s Harper Sontheimer was second at 17.00.
• Lay swept the hurdles races, winning the 300 event in 48.08. Wright City’s Elizabeth Riggs was second in 48.99.
“Lexi Lay continues to have a remarkable season, and we are very hopeful she will be a state competitor in multiple events,” Menderski said.
• Pacific’s Molly Prichard closed second in the shot put at 10.35 meters. Centralia’s Baylee Beard won with a throw of 12.98 meters.
• In the throwers 400 relay, Pacific was third in 1:00.33. Running were Jenna Adair, Aubrey Harris, Prichard and Alana Robinson.
• Pacific’s Aaliyah Haddox was fourth in the 100 dash in 13.23.
• Pacific’s team of Ella Murphy, Lay, Haddox and Liberty Blackburn claimed fourth in the 800 relay in 1:53.34.
• Pacific’s Blackburn was fourth in the high jump, clearing 1.39 meters.
• Pacific’s Lay placed fourth in the long jump with a best distance of 4.83 meters.
• New Haven’s Lexi Feldmann took fourth in the discus with a top throw of 29.88 meters.
• Pacific’s Lillian Prokawski finished fifth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.56.
• Pacific’s Aleyna Daniel was fifth in the 400 at a time of 1:04.42.
• Pacific’s Blackburn was fifth in the triple jump at 9.6 meters. New Haven’s Peyton Sumpter finished sixth in that event at 9.52 meters.
• New Haven’s Aubri Meyer (10.21 meters) and Mekela Waters (10.20 meters) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the shot put.
• New Haven’s 800 relay team of Gracie Steele, Brookelyn Vogelsang, Avery Strubberg and Isabella Groner was sixth in 1:58.42.
• New Haven’s 1,600 relay team of Steele, Liz Luecke, Groner and Strubberg ended sixth in 4:39.96.
“Some younger girls are really stepping up, including Liberty Blackburn in both high and triple jump,” Menderski said. “Molly Prichard also is making great strides as a thrower, setting a personal best in the disc yesterday, and taking second and fourth in shot and disc.
Boys
• Pacific’s Sach Wolf ran a time of 15.49 to finish second in the 110 hurdles. Owensville’s Alan Kopp was the winner in 15.37.
• Pacific’s 1,600 relay team of Nick Hunkins, Colin Haley, Drex Blackburn and Vinny Hoffman ended second in 3:37.03. Owensville won in 3:34.95.
• New Haven’s Hunter Tallent was fourth in the 3,200 run in 10:54.07.
• Pacific’s Haley finished fifth in the long jump with a top distance of 5.96 meters.
• New Haven’s Tallent placed sixth in the 1,600 run in 4:54.47.